Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala returned to court where is n trial for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane

The state, however, wants the court to stop the media from publishing information that has not yet been shared in open court in the case involving Matlala

This comes after the Sunday Times published explosive claims from an alleged witness statement by DJ Vettys linking several figures to Gauteng’s underworld and entertainment circles

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe shared a police statement with Briefly News, urging the media not to leak or share witness information

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala during his appearance at the Pretoria court today. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala and three co-accused appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026, for pre-trial proceedings in a major attempted murder case.

Matlala and the other accused face 25 charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice. The charges are linked to shootings targeting socialite Tebogo Thobejane, Joe Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys between 2022 and 2024.

All accused have pleaded not guilty. Matlala has been behind bars since mid-2025. The trial is expected to begin on 20 July.

State seeks a gag on the media

The state is now asking the court to stop the media from publishing information that has not yet been shared in open court. This comes after the Sunday Times published details from an alleged statement made by music producer DJ Vettys, whose real name is Seunie Mokubung.

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In the statement, Mokubung allegedly told police that Matlala confirmed there was a hit ordered on him. He also claimed that murdered musician DJ Sumbody, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and others were part of a stokvel called Money Talks, which included taxi bosses, entertainers and alleged underworld figures.

The statement also allegedly linked the group to conflicts with another faction connected to the late Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi. Mokubung further claimed DJ Sumbody introduced Cape Town underworld figure Ralph Stanfield to rapper Thulani “Heavy Pablo” Msimang during an alleged drug deal involving cocaine confiscated by police.

The article claimed the fallout from these conflicts led to several revenge killings, including the murders of Heavy Pablo and DJ Sumbody.

See the post about the state's request here:

The matter is postponed to 15 June 2026 for an application by the defence to compel the state on information they want in further disclosure. The request by the state for an order against the media was refused.

Police request the media to refrain from sharing witness statements

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe urged the media not to publish leaked witness statements or personal information. She said witness safety is extremely important and warned that lives could be put at risk.

Police also called on lawyers handling high-profile cases not to leak information to the media and appealed to social media users to stop naming witnesses or making dangerous speculation online.

Judge orders that Matlala remain at Kgosi Mampuru II

Previously, Briefly News reported that the judge ordered that Matlala must stay in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre and that consultations between legal teams can still take place as ordered by the court. Mtlala made a brief appearance where prosecutors said they are still reviewing fresh representations linked to accused number five, while defence teams argue that key documents have not been fully disclosed, slowing progress toward a pre-trial hearing. The case was postponed to 13 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News