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Eskom Workers’ Salaries Climb As Minimum Pay Nears R20k a Month
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Eskom Workers’ Salaries Climb As Minimum Pay Nears R20k a Month

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • Eskom workers in the bargaining unit are expected to earn more from July 2026 after a new multi-year wage agreement secured annual salary increases over the next three years
  • The salary increases sparked debate online after reports revealed that Eskom workers’ wages have climbed much faster than inflation over the past several years
  • Netizens said workers deserved better pay for helping stabilise load shedding, while others questioned whether ordinary citizens paying rising electricity prices could continue carrying the burden

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South Africans are once again talking about Eskom, but this time it is not about load shedding. Reports about how much some workers could soon be earning every month left many people doing their own calculations online.

The logo of the South African electricity public utility Eskom
A general view of the headquarters of the embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP
Source: Getty Images

A recent wage agreement between Eskom and major labour unions reportedly means thousands of workers at the power utility could soon earn significantly more money each month. According to calculations shared by MyBroadband, the lowest-paid unionised workers may start earning around R19,768 per month from July 2026 after another 7% salary increase kicks in.

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The increases form part of a multi-year agreement that will see salaries rise annually over the next three years. The bargaining unit affected by the deal reportedly includes most Eskom workers, from labourers and artisans to engineers and technicians. Senior executives and board members are not included in this group.

Reports showed that entry-level salaries have steadily climbed over the years. Back in 2017, some workers in the lowest pay grade reportedly earned just over R11,000 per month. With yearly increases, that amount has now nearly doubled. Skilled technicians and engineers in the top bargaining unit grades could reportedly earn close to R87,000 monthly after the latest adjustment.

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How much is one unit of electricity?

Eskom prices for 2025/2026 are honestly getting out of hand, with most prepaid households now paying somewhere between R3.00 and R4.00 per kWh. Since the 12.74% hike kicked in on April 1st, the cost has become a real burden. It’s also set up so that the more you use, the more you pay; once you go over that 600 kWh mark, the rate jumps even higher, making it even tougher for bigger families to keep the lights on.

The salary figures quickly sparked debate online. Some South Africans argued that Eskom workers deserved the increases, especially after the country experienced a noticeable improvement in load shedding over the past year. Union leaders also defended the hikes, saying higher salaries were needed to keep skilled workers from leaving the company.

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Others, however, were not impressed. Critics questioned how Eskom could continue increasing salaries while electricity prices continued climbing for ordinary consumers. Economist Dawie Roodt reportedly argued that workers were already overpaid and claimed Eskom employees should not necessarily be praised for simply doing the jobs they were hired to do. Online, many South Africans said the conversation highlighted the growing frustration around the cost of living, electricity tariffs and public sector spending.

The facility's three turbines (only two are shown in this picture) have a combined output of 3.2 megawatts.
An experimental wind farm operated by South Africa's national electricity generator, Eskom, at Klipheuwel in the Western Cape. Image: RapidEye
Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories about Eskom

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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