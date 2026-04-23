A man posted a TikTok video after going through the social media profile of a lifestyle influencer who has been implicated in a case of corruption at Eskom

Leleti Nkosi is married to Siyabonga Nkosi, who was recently accused of overcharging Eskom for services to fund their lifestyle, allegedly

Adding fuel to the fire, the influencer's past content complaining about service delivery in the country resurfaced following the SIU scandal

In a TikTok video, a young man took to social media to show people Leleti Nkosi's past takes on load shedding after recent accusations of loadshedding against her husband. The lifestyle influencer was popularly known for her opulent lifestyle, which recently came into question after the SIU froze Siyabonga Nkosi's assets.

Leleti Nkosi's old videos about loadshedding resurface amid allegations of Eskom corruption. Image: @leletinkosi_sa / Instagram / Dean Hutton / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok video that a young man shared on 22 April 2026 went on a deep dive into his past videos that referenced Eskom. South Africans were taken aback after seeing some of the content Leleti Nkosi created when loadshedding was rampant in South Africa.

In a TikTok video y @call_me_codey, the creator said that some videos made him feel like Leleti Nkosi had some idea of the allegations levelled against her husband. In an old clip, she said that whoever is responsible for the load shedding problem in South Africa is "not a human being, you just need to be white so you can leave South Africa". In another old video, Leleti told South Africans she can't relate to loadshedding because she is overseas. Watch the video that was raised a rain flat among online users below:

South Africa slams Leleti Nkosi

Many people thought that the young lady's content was hinting that he had an idea of the inner workings of her husband's business activities, which are now being investigated. Read online users' comments below:

South Africans reflected on loadshedding issues after the Eskom corruption allegations. Image: Noir Phoenix / Pexels

Source: UGC

Xated¡¡ was outraged:

"We as the youth are not angry enough. The people we put in power are using our tax money to fund lifestyles."

Az.Scholar said:

"Yazi , someone did say that this country is being controlled by criminals, and this one is a small fish, there are guys here who steal tenders, sabotage medical care , RDP's, and those who manipulate the Rand, after 2026 it is going to be a long decade. After the next elections, I feel like many are going to get caught."

Kay💞 said:

"[Sticker] I'm angry again,do you understand how much people have suffered because of loadshedding. The businesses that shut down. electricity tariffs."

Savedbyhisgrace.🫶🏾 said:

"😭😭Oh my, this didn't end well. Moral of the story guys, don't envy people's lifestyle because you really don't know what they do to get the money."

Comfort Mashego exclaimed:

"It didn't age well."

uMfanaUzodlani 🏴‍☠️ said:

"Mxim. Yaz, it just occurred to me that the seven cars seized are basically the same car, 4x Porsche SUV, and a sedan version that’s literally the same. Then 2x Lamborghini Urus, which are also the same car as the Porsche."

Leleti Nkosi shows current and previous whips

Briefly News previously reported that a radiant doctor is reaching so many personal milestones and took to TikTok to show a sleek, black Porsche that she was hella proud of. She shared her gratitude for the luxury whip with a look back at her past vehicle.s

The hun had social media peeps scratching their heads as she showed off her current and previous cars, with many peeps thinking that her Mercedes-Benz was her latest ride. TikTok user, Leleti Nkosi clearly has a taste for beautiful vehicles.

Source: Briefly News