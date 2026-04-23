A South African woman named Katlego celebrated her 30 th birthday in style after receiving a Lamborghini from her Nigerian husband

The video shared on TikTok left many viewers feeling a mix of awe and concern as they watched the luxury gift

Social media users were divided, with some cautioning the couple against flaunting such wealth online and others celebrating with the woman

Katlego and her husband looked stunning in their traditional Nigerian attire while celebrating her 30th birthday. Image: @sa_gossiplab_insider

Source: TikTok

A viral celebration of romance and luxury sparked a massive online debate after a husband went all out to surprise his wife with a supercar for her milestone birthday.

The clip was shared by the TikTok account @sa_gossiplab_insider on 22 April 2026, where it gained thousands of views, and many comments from viewers who mostly cautioned against posting such luxuries online.

Katlego and her husband were filmed standing side by side, looking elegant in traditional Nigerian attire. The car, which he allegedly gifted her, was also shown, a white Lamborghini, with the paper bag from the car brand, while inside the car.

The woman's Lamborghini gift

The creator TikTok user @sa_gossiplab_insider captioned the post, revealing that Katlego marked her milestone 30th birthday with a grand gesture of a Lamborghini gift from her Nigerian husband. They added that the luxury gift has been the talk of the town as a symbol of romance and luxury.

Briefly News reached out to @sa_gossiplab_insider for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the luxury car gift

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who debated the expensive gift. Many viewers warned that sharing such content on social media leads to legal authorities being interested in probing how the funds for such a lifestyle are accumulated. Regardless of the noise about the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), one user admitted that she was envious of Katlego's gift. Another viewer said the video was not new, but noted that this week, everyone who had benefited from fraudulent money was being exposed.

While some viewers were happy for the couple, others warned about the attention such expensive gifts attract. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User@Puseletso Phumu Motong shared:

"Is it safe to be envious this side 🫣?"

User @Lalekesi added:

"😂 It’s such a hectic time in SA to be posting this."

User @ FaithieFay said:

"This is no good time to be flashing gifts around. Bye."

User @Worldtrends.com commented:

"Aowa, this is an old post 😭😂. Mara, this week, everyone is getting exposed 😭."

User @The Samantha.Rue said:

"Wrong timing."

User @Galaletsang Sekoboane shared:

"It's not a South African man, so nothing is going to happen."

User @ Zama Zama asked:

"People are so obsessed with being seen 😏. Why are they posting for the public?"

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Source: Briefly News