“SIU on Its Way”: SA Girl Gifted Lamborghini Worth R6m for 30th Birthday by Nigerian Man, SA Stunned
- A South African woman named Katlego celebrated her 30th birthday in style after receiving a Lamborghini from her Nigerian husband
- The video shared on TikTok left many viewers feeling a mix of awe and concern as they watched the luxury gift
- Social media users were divided, with some cautioning the couple against flaunting such wealth online and others celebrating with the woman
A viral celebration of romance and luxury sparked a massive online debate after a husband went all out to surprise his wife with a supercar for her milestone birthday.
The clip was shared by the TikTok account @sa_gossiplab_insider on 22 April 2026, where it gained thousands of views, and many comments from viewers who mostly cautioned against posting such luxuries online.
Katlego and her husband were filmed standing side by side, looking elegant in traditional Nigerian attire. The car, which he allegedly gifted her, was also shown, a white Lamborghini, with the paper bag from the car brand, while inside the car.
The woman's Lamborghini gift
The creator TikTok user @sa_gossiplab_insider captioned the post, revealing that Katlego marked her milestone 30th birthday with a grand gesture of a Lamborghini gift from her Nigerian husband. They added that the luxury gift has been the talk of the town as a symbol of romance and luxury.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Briefly News reached out to @sa_gossiplab_insider for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from them.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates about the luxury car gift
The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who debated the expensive gift. Many viewers warned that sharing such content on social media leads to legal authorities being interested in probing how the funds for such a lifestyle are accumulated. Regardless of the noise about the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), one user admitted that she was envious of Katlego's gift. Another viewer said the video was not new, but noted that this week, everyone who had benefited from fraudulent money was being exposed.
User@Puseletso Phumu Motong shared:
"Is it safe to be envious this side 🫣?"
User @Lalekesi added:
"😂 It’s such a hectic time in SA to be posting this."
User @ FaithieFay said:
"This is no good time to be flashing gifts around. Bye."
User @Worldtrends.com commented:
"Aowa, this is an old post 😭😂. Mara, this week, everyone is getting exposed 😭."
User @The Samantha.Rue said:
"Wrong timing."
User @Galaletsang Sekoboane shared:
"It's not a South African man, so nothing is going to happen."
User @ Zama Zama asked:
"People are so obsessed with being seen 😏. Why are they posting for the public?"
3 Briefly News car-related articles
- A futuristic Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Cape Town's Camps Bay, sparking a massive debate among local enthusiasts and commuters about its price and aesthetics.
- A video captured a series of luxury cars belonging to Stellenbosch University students, sparking a conversation about wealth on South African campuses.
- An educational advocate, Gift Bozekana, shared his journey from a dedicated student to owning a BMW luxury car, inspiring thousands of social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za