A scholar filed a luxury BMW parked at the University of Johannesburg’s student parking lot, sparking a massive online debate

The video shared on TikTok left viewers astonished and feeling curious about the student’s lifestyle and family background

Social media users reacted with a mix of admiration and disbelief, with some praising the parents for having worked hard for their children

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A BMW i8 retailing for over R1.2 million was spotted in the UJ student parking lot. Image: @chris.dlamini06

Source: TikTok

A scene at UJ shed light on the high-end car choices of local university students, turning a standard campus parking lot into a mini-showroom of luxury cars.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @chris.dlamini06 on 10 April 2026, garnering many comments from viewers who were stunned to see a student driving such a car.

The young man filmed the university parking lot with a few cars parked. Among the cars was a BMW i8, which retails between R1.2M and R1.7M. Some of the cars seen in the video include a MINI Cooper, a Mercedes-Benz and a VW Polo.

The UJ student parking lot with expensive cars

The creator, TikTok user @chris.dlamini06, captioned his post humorously, expressing his shock. He jokingly asked if students were really there for education or if they were there on an undercover mission.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to seeing the BMW i8 at UJ

The clip gained 501k views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were shocked to see the super-fast car. Many viewers praised the student's parents, saying they knew what they brought them on earth for. Some wished for a similar life at university for their siblings and grandchildren, wishing for them to achieve what they didn't. Others named the cars students in their campuses drive, which ranged from Lamborghinis, Range Rovers and even Mustangs. One viewer refused to believe that the car belonged to a student and guessed it was placed there to motivate students to work harder.

The student jokingly questioned the purpose of the students' presence on campus, given the expensive car collection. Image: @chris.dlamini06

Source: TikTok

User @Kasèy K🩷 said:

"Parents who know that they brought their kids into this world.💯🔥 Parents with purpose."

User @SM.N_001 shared:

"That's what I want for my siblings, kids, and grandchildren ❤️."

User @FilweFortu added:

"Their parents worked hard for their kids."

User @Mpapadi Monela Pieterse commented:

"Never make the mistake of thinking that all kids are poor and at the university to better their lives, because some kids there have trust funds, and they are already on the path to be CEOs in their parents' companies. Think of that, more especially when partying with them, while other kids study."

User @Mlambo said:

"That’s crazy 😂🔥."

User @cherrychem shared:

"There's a college student near me with a Lambo, I think it's an Aventador tho I could be wrong, I suck at telling Lambo models apart."

User @MuofheTheLady added:

"I think it's there to encourage students to study hard, because, wow."

3 Briefly News articles about cars

A university dropout received backlash after sharing a video mocking cars driven by his former professors, and bragging that he drove better cars than them.

A video captured a series of luxury cars belonging to Stellenbosch University students, sparking a conversation about wealth on South African campuses.

A popular educational advocate, Gift Bozekana, shared his journey from a dedicated student to owning a BMW luxury car, inspiring thousands of social media users.

Source: Briefly News