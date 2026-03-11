A university dropout sparked a massive backlash on social media after he shared a video mocking the cars driven by his former professors

The clip, which showed the creator comparing his own wealth to the cars in a Cape Town campus parking lot, was shared on TikTok

Social media users lambasted the young man for his arrogant display, with many arguing that success was not measured by the cars people drive

A young man’s attempt to show off his financial success unsettled many viewers, who advised him to stay humble and not look down on other people. By belittling the lifestyle of the academics who once taught him, the creator started a heated debate about the true meaning of wealth and the value of a formal education.

He shared the video on his TikTok account @chrisbpo on 21 January 2021, where it went viral, gaining nearly 1K comments from mostly disappointed followers.

Filmed at his former university in the Western Cape, the man was standing near the parking lot when he pointed out various cars belonging to the professors. He noted that the very people students were expected to listen to in lecture halls were driving cars that did not compare to his own as a university dropout.

Varsity dropout rates professors’ cars

Walking through the lot, TikTok user @chrisbpo rated the cars based on his own collection. He gave a VW Golf 7 a score of zero and moved on to a Ford Fiesta and a Mazda, claiming they were not even on the same scale as the cars he owned. The creator’s commentary suggested that his financial status as a dropout was higher than that of some of the highly educated people.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA lambasts the bragging university dropout

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were disappointed by the young man's post. Many viewers noted that cars were not investments, saying some of the wealthiest people drive old cars. Some told the young man to remain humble and not brag about monetary things, as they may perish. One user, however, saw the creator's video as motivation for others to work hard in life.

User @Rayful.Plug said:

"The wrong person made money."

User @who_is_shawn18 joked:

"Bring me the 6 million rand car of yours. I will show you what an MK1 will do to it 😂."

User @pikachu_sees_you commented:

"Guys, he's trying to make you do better in a comedic way. Don't always view things negatively. We won’t get anywhere with that mindset. Also rage bait successful 😂."

User @DeWaal added:

"You should not measure yourself against other people. Do not humiliate other people. Your Father who provides for you can take everything from you in the blink of an eye. Always be humble and kind to your fellow man."

User @MRSLACKAY shared:

"In case you did not know, cars don't have any value. Rather invest in property 😁."

User @Nicola Renzo Rossi commented:

"You have a lot to learn if you think what you drive defines you. The richest people I know live simply because they have nothing to prove. Old money is soft. New money is loud. The loudest guy in the room is often the weakest."

