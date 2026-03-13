An Afrikaans woman, still in shock at Melany and her husband Peet’s arrest in the US, sat and analysed their situation

The humorous clip shared on TikTok also discussed how the duo claimed to be victims of circumstances when they were accused of illegal activities

Social media users flooded the comments section discussing the couple’s arrest, with others who noted that the tables had changed

A local tanie was disappointed to learn of the Viljoens' arrest in the US. Image: @richmanpoorman3

Source: TikTok

The celebrity couple, who are currently the topic of discussion in South Africa following their arrest in America, trended on a local woman’s page.

The video was shared on TikTok by @richmanpoorman3 on 12 March 2026, where it gained traction as viewers openly aired their opinions of the couple’s alleged US crimes.

The creator noted that after learning of the arrest, she started following all the links and follow-up reports about the couple. Speaking of the alleged crime, the auntie was disappointed that the grocery shoplifting was labelled as a survival mode. Feeling no sympathy for the couple, she noted that the wheel turned quickly for the pair in America, as they had only been there a little less than a year.

The theft allegations against the Viljoens

Shocked that the couple had allegedly been performing the illegal activities for months, she questioned how they could steal $5300 (R89,000) worth of luxury items. TikTok user @richmanpoorman3 also questioned their reason for allegedly committing the crime in the same grocery store. The woman noted that the duo had a chance to start afresh, away from allegations that were labelled against them in Mzansi. The creator also shared concern for the couple’s love of cosmetic surgery, noting that they might not be available to them in prison and might change their appearance a bit.

Watch the Tiktok video below:

SA loves the honest Tanie

The clip gained massive traction, with social media users flooding the comments section, showing no sympathy for the Afrikaans-speaking couple. Many viewers noted that they were struggling too, but would never resort to criminal activities, especially when it is all just for luxuries. Some said if the allegations were to be proven true, then the couple was in big trouble as they may face deportation back to Mzansi. One viewer jokingly said Peet was going to be the most beautiful imprisoned lawyer, referring to his love for beauty and cosmetic surgery.

The auntie noted that the Viljoens had another chance to start fresh in a new country. Image: @richmanpoorman3

Source: TikTok

User @Mieliepit joked:

"Hy is nou die mooiste prokureur in die tronk (He is now the most beautiful lawyer in prison)."

User @LSD291178 commented:

"Hulle is in groot moeilikheid. Kry hulle vonnis in US, dan vat ICE oor en hulle gaan na n kamp. Dan kontak iCE vir Mike bolhuis en stuur hulle terug. so ja. hulle is in groot moeilikheid (In plain South African Afrikaans. They are in big trouble; they are sentenced in the US, then ICE takes over, and they go to a camp. Then ICE contacts Mike Bolhuis and sends them back. So yes, they are in big trouble."

User @🇺🇸BiancaWiedmer🇺🇸 asked:

"How did they pull that off here? Walmart en meeste plekke se barcode is geprint op die item (Walmart and most places have their barcode printed on the item)."

User @vdm68 shared:

"Alles werk met bar codes. So labels kan nie af trek nie (Everything works with bar codes. So labels can't be removed)."

User @BJones said:

"Oh die wiel draai beslis🥰. Pragtig gestel (Oh, the wheel is definitely turning🥰. Beautifully put🥰."

User @Nicolene Bronkhorst commented:

"Survival mode, my voet. Ek is ’n ma van 4 en ek loop nie en bestel en bedrieg mense om te oorleef nie. Ek verkoop eerder al my besitings maar op n eerlike manier sal ek survive (Survival mode my foot. I'm a mother of four and don't run around stealing and cheating people to survive. I'd rather sell all my possessions, but honestly, I'll survive)."

3 articles about Mel and Peet Viljoen

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old video about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator gave a detailed report of how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in Florida between August 2025 and March 2026.

A video of the Afrikaans-speaking couple, Melany and Peet Viljoen, speaking badly about Mzansi resurfaced online, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News