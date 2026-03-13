Video of Melany and Peet Viljoen Criticising SA Resurfaces Amid Deportation Talks Following Arrest
- The Real Housewives of Pretoria TV reality TV stars Melany and Peet Viljoen got arrested in Florida for theft
- After their arrest, Mzansi unearthed some of their previous videos, where they spoke negatively about their home country, South Africa
- Following their arrest, reports suggest that deportation could be the next step, so Mzansi has made jokes about their big return to the country they despise
Videos of Melany and Peet Viljoen heavily criticising South African have been reshared online following news of their arrest.
Since the couple got arrested on theft charges, reports suggest that they could face deportation. Now, Mzansi cannot help but joke about their big return to a country they strongly despise.
Mel and Peet's old videos resurface
People Magazine reported on Thursday, 12 March 2026, that the former reality TV stars were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Florida.
According to The Citizen, an expert claimed that the couple could face deportation. Although the deportation might not be imminent, they still face pretty serious charges.
Now, Mzansi has brought back some old and some recent TikTok videos of Mel and Peet making unfounded claims about South Africa.
In the clip shared by @GUCCIAIRBAGZ, which was captioned, "Kind of comedic that they were arrested after spewing this garbage," Peet asked Mel why she felt an urgency to leave South Africa.
Mel responded, "It's so scary for me in South Africa now. I couldn't wait to leave. Like this is not gonna end, and with the BEE laws and all the anti-white laws that are kicking in in SA, it gives black people the feeling that they have more power and that they can do what they want," she alleged.
Peet then added his views on the land without compensation talks, claiming that the people in power can take more than just land. He then hailed President Donald Trump, saying, "He is cleaning up." The couple had relocated to the United States, where they stayed for a few months prior to their arrest.
Mel further enraged Mzansi by claiming that they experienced "terrorism."
SA responds to Mel and Peet's claims
Mzansi can't help but chuckle. Below are some of the reactions:
@whatkeadoing asked:
"Wait, are they saying that they're scared that black people are doing what white people ACTUALLY did to us?"
@Starlithottie said:
"Stopped watching in the beginning, I’m not getting rage baited by Mel Viljoen."
@nta_mbele joked:
"We will have to discuss this further when they get back."
Comedian jokes about Mel and Peet's arrest
In a previous report from Briefly News, a comedian and musician by the name of Bouwer Bosch pointed out how the couple would spew hate towards a certain demographic, pinning crime on them.
He said their arrest was a lesson to people that crime has no skin colour, as claimed by the Viljoens. Mzansi seems to agree with Bouwer as their comments are in support of his sentiments.
