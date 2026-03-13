A South African woman shares her reaction after seeing the mugshots of Mel and Peet Viljoen following their arrest in the USA

She questioned how people who once seemed successful could end up in such a situation, and for a crime such as theft

The reaction video quickly draws attention online, with social media users jumping into the discussion with jokes, criticism and questions

A woman joked about the mugshots of reality TV stars who were arrested in the US for a petty crime. News of their arrest made headlines on social media and TV stations.

Police officers arrested Melany Viljoen, right and her husband, Petrus Viljoen on the left. Image: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A woman’s blunt reaction to the mugshots of Melany Viljoen and her husband, Petrus Viljoen, has sparked plenty of chatter online. The video, posted by @loveliftingluxe on 12 March 2026, showed the woman sharing her thoughts after seeing the couple’s mugshots. With a mix of disbelief and humour, she questioned how people who once appeared to live such glamorous lives could end up in such a situation.

At one point, she joked about how they had once been seen as poster children, before adding that the whole situation now looked rather sad. The couple, known from the reality show The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were reportedly arrested in the United States. Reports claimed they were accused of stealing groceries worth more than R87,000 from Publix Supermarket using a so-called ticket-switching scheme at a self-checkout.

Viljoen mugshots trigger laughter and debate

This comes amid ongoing claims of white genocide in South Africa and the debate that followed after Donald Trump announced plans to grant refugee status to some white South Africans in the United States.

User @loveliftingluxe’s commentary quickly drew attention in the comments section, where viewers shared their own thoughts about the situation. Several viewers focused on the woman’s commentary itself rather than the story. One person said they could not stop laughing at the way she delivered her reaction, while another encouraged her to start her own channel because of how entertaining she was.

The picture on the left showed Charlie holding a blanket. Image: @loveliftingluxe

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Hope wrote:

“Hower, jy praat lekker. Translation: However, you speak nicely.”

User6868434356731 wrote:

“Sparkling water and Diet Coke are not worth going to jail for.”

PROF_VENTER wrote:

“Ek nie mense moet ander mense beoordeel nie. Ons almal maak foute. Ons is nie in hulle skoene nie. Translation: I don’t think people should judge others. We all make mistakes. We are not in their shoes.”

Mrs W BHW wrote:

“Lag my dood, jy sal nooit maak laat ek so lekker lag nie. Translation: I’m laughing myself to death, you will never stop making me laugh like this.”

Frozen52 wrote:

“Julle gaan so mooi lyk in oranje daar in die tronk, Mel. Dit is nie jou tipe koffie nie, daar is Frisco vir jou. Translation: You will look so nice in orange there in prison, Mel. That’s not your type of coffee there; they have Frisco for you.”

emancipate your mind wrote:

“Jy lyk soos haar sister. Julle lyk soos familie. Translation: You look like her sister. You look like family.”

Vee wrote:

“Ek lag vir die aanbieder. Jis, jy moet ’n channel kry. Translation: I’m laughing at the presenter. Wow, you should get a channel.”

Pierreswanepoel1980 wrote:

“Waar is die duur karre en watches nou. Translation: Where are the expensive cars and watches now?”

Grieta de Beer wrote:

“Dit is nie reg wat jy doen nie. Translation: What you are doing is not right.”

