A young fashion designer from KwaZulu-Natal wowed the online community after showcasing the clothing line he creates

The man shared his video on his Facebook account on 27 February 2026 after he had finished the customers' orders, which were ready for shipment

Social media users flooded the comments section with nothing but praise for the man's work, with others ready to place orders

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local designer had women asking him to create a range for them after seeing his clothing line. Image: Mxourvah Xvi

Source: Facebook

A talented Zulu man showed off the work of his hands after completing a few orders he was working on impressing the online community.

He shared his clip on his Facebook account Mxourvah Xvi, where it went viral, garnering 1.2M views with nearly 900 comments. While users raved about his work, several women took the opportunity to plead for a dedicated women's range.

Sitting in his working space in KZN, the young designer showed off the pants and golf shirts he had finished making. He then placed them inside a shipping bag to show that they do ship to their merchants.

The pants and t-shirt combo

In a video he followed with, Facebook user Mxourvah Xvi thanked his supporters and noted that the clothes were moving fast. He detailed that the golf shirts were priced at R450, adding that when buying multiple, they do give a discount. The creator explained that the golf shirt and pants combo he showed in the video was R950 and noted that the items were selling fast.

See the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the man's work

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and hundreds of comments from an online community that loved the gifted man's work. Viewers flooded the comments feed, asking for the price of the combo package he showed, and noted their eagerness to support his hustle. Some were also interested in the jeans he was wearing in the video, while praising his outstanding work. Others gave the creator advice on where he could improve as a business owner. They noted how he casually folded the clothes with no meticulous care and advised him to show the garments love. One user suggested that he create his own band's packaging and fold his designs nicely before placing them in the shipping bag.

The young man left many viewers ready to place orders for his clothing items. Image: Mxourvah Xvi

Source: Facebook

User @Siseko Mbele asked:

"How much is it, my brother? I would like to support your business 🙏."

User @Boijane Suzan Mshumpela advised:

"Beautiful. The area for improvement is packaging. Iron the items and fold them nicely in your brand's packaging. Then add them to a courier plastic. When they arrive, they should look new, and not with creases."

User @Ramadimetse Constance said:

"Keep pushing, my brother 🙏."

User @George Fynn added:

"You doing well. Keep it up. The jeans you are wearing are nice."

User @Zanele Drivingskool shared:

"Don't forget us, women. Please try to design something for us."

User @Thandeka Ndlovu commented:

"Before everyone gives all this advice to improve his business, maybe consider that this is just a content video/reel. To illustrate the process. Maybe when he actually sends, he does all the things you all think he should be doing when he sends out an item. Sometimes, there is no need to impose or put your views on someone else’s dreams/project/hustle. The originator is also a logical thinker on their own."

3 Brief news articles about hustlers

A woman attended the groove not just for the vibes but also to collect cans for her recycling hustle, earning high praise on social media.

A local man turned an old bus into a stylish barber shop with WiFi, leaving many social media users asking for his location to show support.

A young mom flexed her international call centre hustle, which she does in the evening, to ensure her family is taken care of.

Source: Briefly News