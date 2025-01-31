“Hope This Goes Viral”: Hustler Turns Old Bus Into Barbershop, SA Touched
- A local entrepreneur transformed an old bus into a fully functional barbershop, complete with WiFi
- The inspiring video shared on TikTok captured his daily routine, from opening up to serving clients with fresh haircuts
- Social media users flooded the comment section showering the man with praise, and eager to support his business
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A creative and determined local man captured the hearts of many after sharing a video of his unique barbershop, an old bus he converted into a stylish working space.
The man's inspiring clip was shared under his TikTok handle @enoch.matthews, where it quickly gained traction and left many social media users in awe of his dedication.
An old bus serves a new purpose
The video shared follows @enoch.matthews's daily routine as he heads to open his one-of-a-kind barbershop. The clip starts with him arriving at the bus, which has been revamped into a sleek black-and-white working spot, complete with aluminium windows and decorated with hairstyles.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Before welcoming guests in the barber that has WiFi, he sweeps around the bus ensuring the space is clean inside and outside. The clip moves to show the beautiful work of his hands as clients sit smiling, happy with their haircuts.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi applauds the entrepreneur's hustle
The TikTok video resonated with many viewers, who flooded the comment section with words of encouragement. Many praised the man's originality, calling his business model inspiring and creative. Others asked for his location, eager to support his hustle and get a haircut from his unique mobile barbershop.
User @Oratilwe Kimberly.21🎀shared:
"Hope this goes viral🥺🔥."
User @MissLeigh added:
"No man, your work is excellent 👌 🥰."
User @Terresa | DigiPreneur said:
"This is beautiful.. we do t give up at all.. We keep pushing."
User @D Mafojane commented:
"👊Respect bafoo ❤."
User @Lebo Kumalo 🇮🇹 🇿🇦 added:
"This is fantastic 🔥💐May God bless your hustle 🙏🏾."
User @ayanda_Lance said:
"Let’s give credit where credit is due. Love the concept bro."
3 Briefly News hustlers articles
- A hustling guy who works as a cleaner flexed his job sharing he wasn't ashamed of it as he hoped it would expose him to people who may offer him something better,
- A local man showed off the products of his farming hustle, leaving many social media users impressed.
- A young entrepreneur flexed her Arabic perfume business hustle online and got many congratulatory messages online.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za