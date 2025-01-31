A local entrepreneur transformed an old bus into a fully functional barbershop, complete with WiFi

The inspiring video shared on TikTok captured his daily routine, from opening up to serving clients with fresh haircuts

Social media users flooded the comment section showering the man with praise, and eager to support his business

A creative and determined local man captured the hearts of many after sharing a video of his unique barbershop, an old bus he converted into a stylish working space.

The man's inspiring clip was shared under his TikTok handle @enoch.matthews, where it quickly gained traction and left many social media users in awe of his dedication.

An old bus serves a new purpose

The video shared follows @enoch.matthews's daily routine as he heads to open his one-of-a-kind barbershop. The clip starts with him arriving at the bus, which has been revamped into a sleek black-and-white working spot, complete with aluminium windows and decorated with hairstyles.

Before welcoming guests in the barber that has WiFi, he sweeps around the bus ensuring the space is clean inside and outside. The clip moves to show the beautiful work of his hands as clients sit smiling, happy with their haircuts.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi applauds the entrepreneur's hustle

The TikTok video resonated with many viewers, who flooded the comment section with words of encouragement. Many praised the man's originality, calling his business model inspiring and creative. Others asked for his location, eager to support his hustle and get a haircut from his unique mobile barbershop.

User @Oratilwe Kimberly.21🎀shared:

"Hope this goes viral🥺🔥."

User @MissLeigh added:

"No man, your work is excellent 👌 🥰."

User @Terresa | DigiPreneur said:

"This is beautiful.. we do t give up at all.. We keep pushing."

User @D Mafojane commented:

"👊Respect bafoo ❤."

User @Lebo Kumalo 🇮🇹 🇿🇦 added:

"This is fantastic 🔥💐May God bless your hustle 🙏🏾."

User @ayanda_Lance said:

"Let’s give credit where credit is due. Love the concept bro."

