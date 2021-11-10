Man Proudly Shows Off His Hustle, Inspires Mzansi: "May Your Business Prosper"

A young man took to social media to proudly show off his hustle despite the fact that he is physically challenged

Sibusiso Mogale, who is a farmer, showed off the products from his vegetable farm and many peeps were impressed

Social media users took to Briefly News' comment section to praise Mogale for going out there and making his own money instead of waiting for handouts

A young farmer took to social media to show off his hustle. The physically challenged man named Sibusiso Mogale inspired Mzansi peeps to go out there and make money instead of waiting for handouts.

Sibusiso Mogale inspired Mzansi when he showed off his hustle online. Image: @mogale_able

Source: Twitter

Mogale proved that his disability has not stopped him from living his life to the fullest and making his own money. He is just as able as any other human. The business-minded man took to Twitter recently to show off his hustle. He said:

"It takes dedication, commitment and heart to succeed," he said.

Briefly News readers took to the publication's comment section on Facebook to share their thoughts on Mogale's hussle.

Check out some of their comments below:

Nonhlanhla Blose said:

"You are really a blessing Sbusiso.We are learning from your dedication and commitment. When people say they are hungry are they really doing enough to change their lives around?"

Nathi Buthelezi wrote:

"Hope the youth of today can learn from this guy. Big up young man, salute."

Edith Powell commented:

"Well done. May your business prosper."

Sambos Sambos Shambela said:

"You deserve the largest land in Mzansi, bafo."

Lindiwe Mbuyazi wrote:

"You are such an inspiration young man. MAY GOD BLESS EVERYTHING YOU DO!!!"

Thato J. Mramba added:

"This is what they mean when they say 'poverty is a mindset'..."

Source: Briefly.co.za