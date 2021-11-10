BI Phakathi changed a young man’s life when he bestowed kindness upon him like no one ever had before

This young man was out working to get money to support both him and his father and BI wanted to help

BI gave the sweet boy a food parcel to take home to his father along with a bunch of cash that left him in tears

BI Phakathi left a sweet young man in tears after giving him hope of a brighter future. Acts of kindness like these leave not only the receiver in tears but every person who witnesses it.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with another one of his heartwarming and jaw-dropping clips, BI Phakathi shared a moment he had with a young man whom he met on the side of the street picking up litter.

The young man was left to try and find work in order to support himself and his father despite his dreams of studying towards a profession. Hearing his story and seeing his undeniable gratitude for life, BI Phakathi decided to help the gentle soul out.

Giving him a bag of food to take home to his father, Bi Phakathi had the boy beaming, but he did not stop there. BI Phakathi dished a bunch of cash into the gentleman’s hand which rendered him to tears.

All he could do was thank Bi Phakathi for his kindness and prayed that he will see his new friend again soon.

At the end of the clip, a fan came up to BI Phakathi’s car and thanked him for helping the boy, claiming that “he really needed it”. BI Phakathi dished cash to this lady too.

Take a look:

The comment section was flooded by social media users who were left with tears in their eyes and hearts full after seeing this act of kindness.

Take a look at some of the beautiful comments that were left:

@kimdunsmith said:

“Incredible human you are @biphakathi! This young man has so much to give, so polite. You gave him hope! ❤️”

@n.groaaa said:

“❤️ thank you for your kindness your love. They keep touching my heart. They fill souls with hope in life and show what charity is. God protect bless you. I hug your soul and send you a heart full of flowers ❤”

@_fully.focus said:

“I pray that God keeps on blessing you Mr Phakhathi❤️❤️❤️”

@dydyviews said:

“May you live a long healthy life. We need more human beings like you to change this world. Love alone Bi.”

@shazzeebee said:

“My heart....awwww when he started crying!!!....May God continue to bless you Mr B❤”

BI Phakathi tips staff R7 000 and pays for everyone’s meals at restaurant

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has done it again. He has blessed some hard-working staff at a Mugg & Bean restaurant, reported Briefly News.

The Good Samaritan ordered a cappuccino to go and when the waitress brought it to him with the bill he asked her how many people were working.

BI asked her to come back when he called her. He proceeded to write R7 000 down as a tip for her and the other staff working.

Source: Briefly.co.za