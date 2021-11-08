Somizi Mhlongo Feels the Love From Kind Fan Who Honoured Him in Video

Somizi was humbled by a fan who showered him with love when he visited Rustenburg at the weekend

The loving young man honoured the media personality, in a video, for his resilience in the Mzansi media industry

Somizi, who was in the area to motivate his fans during his Eat, Love, Pray tour, said he was humbled by the young man's kind words

A fan left Somizi Mhlongo in his feels this past weekend. The kind young man jumped on stage and honoured Somgaga for his resilience in the entertainment space.

A fan honoured Somizi Mhlongo in a video. Image: @somizi

SomG was in Rustenburg to motivate his fans during his Eat, Love Pray tour on Sunday, 7 November. The young man jumped on stage during the question and advice session and decided to give Somizi his flowers while he is still alive.

The media personality shared the clip of the fan on Instagram. The reality TV star said he was touched and humbled by the honour. The gentle brother wished Somizi more success. He added:

"You are so awesome. May abundance be your second name. You will grow bigger and better."

SomG's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Check out some of the comments below:

stheledi06 said:

"Oooooh whooooooow, appreciate a soul while still alive...."

songz.mcapukisi wrote:

"This guy spoke for all of us."

nozola_t commented:

"He has just given the true reflection of Somgaga."

lcm_clementine said:

"His name is Oageng Mariri. @wacxiontiger always on."

amado_ferida added:

"Wonderful speech!! Amazingly true reflection of Som Som!"

Somizi responds to Zim ban

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media to respond to his ban from Zimbabwe because of his sexuality. The larger-than-life media personality was supposed to make an appearance at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country as a celebrity chef.

The country barred the star from entering because he is openly gay. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share his views on the drama. He posted a video on his timeline after journalists called him to ask for his comment after the news started circulating on social media.

He shared that the people who banned him from visiting Zim can keep their country because is safe and comfortable in Mzansi as the country's rights protect everyone, including the LGBQTI+ community.

Source: Briefly.co.za