Halala: Somizi Flexes in Namibia after Zim Cancelled His Appearance

Somizi Mhlongu shared some stunning videos from his trip to Namibia where he lived his best life

He was welcomed warmly by Namibia after he was denied entry into Zimbabwe due to his lifestyle

His fans, both local and international, took to his Instagram account to react to his amazing videos

Somizi Mhlongu is good at managing his public image and he used his trip to Namibia to show Africa how to have a good time.

He shared some videos of himself partying in Namibia. The country invited him to perform a gig in the country after he was barred from entering Zimbabwe.

Conservative Zimbabweans did not want Somizi to enter the country because they did not agree with his lifesyle.

His fans loved the amazing videos he shared, one of them was of him driving through Windhoek.

He shared some more videos of himself being greeted by his adoring fans in Namibia.

Here are some reactions to his amazing videos

"Can't wait to back to this country again Namibia very friendly and welcoming ppl."

"welcome to the Land of the Brave."

"What a welcome ...." Big up to the land of the braves, one time for Namibia ."

"Hav a beautiful wonderful evning somgaga,we love You."

"Dzangonharo zvadzo which means we love you Somizi."

Kelly Khumalo has made the decision to pull out from an opening event in Zimbabwe in support of Somizi

