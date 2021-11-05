Kelly Khumalo is currently taking on the Western Cape province after snubbing the Zim restaurant that canned Somizi's gig because of his sexuality

The stunner took to social media to post stunning pics of herself while slaying her looks in the beautiful province

The Empini hitmaker's fans took to her comment section to applaud her for looking fabulous in her cute dress

Kelly Khumalo is currently living her best life in the Western Cape after snubbing the owners of the Zim restaurant that did Somizi dirty because of his sexuality.

The restaurant wanted the Mzansi singer to replace Somizi after he was barred from entering the country because he is openly gay. Kelly put her foot down and told them where to get off in support of his friend and industry peer.

Instead of travelling to Zim, the stunner took a flight to the beautiful province of the Western Cape. She's serving hot looks while on vacay there. The star has taken to Instagram to post stunning snaps of herself looking absolutely lit.

Instagram users have taken to her comment section to share their thoughts on her posts. Take a look at the comments below:

Kelly Khumalo removes herself from Zim event that canned Somizi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo will not stand for any form of homophobia. Being asked to replace Somizi Mhlongo at a gig in Zimbabwe, Kelly asked questions and found some answers that had her tripping.

Reports claim Kelly found that Somizi was canned due to his sexuality. Being the advocate for equality that she is, Kelly was having none of it and turned down the offer.

Somizi was meant to be a guest chef at the reopening of a well-known restaurant. The restaurant owner, Mandy Mvukwe-Chimhini, confirmed that Kelly had been booked for the event. Kelly's manager Khothatso Tsotetsi explained that they cancelled the minute they found out why Somizi had been sacked.

Somizi responds to Zim ban

Briefly News reported that Somizi took social media to respond to his ban from Zimbabwe because of his sexuality. The larger-than-life media personality was supposed to make an appearance at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country as a celebrity chef.

The country barred the star from entering because he is openly gay. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share his views on the drama. He posted a video on his timeline after journalists called him to ask for his comment after the news started circulating on social media.

