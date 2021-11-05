Kelly Khumalo got booked for an event that Somizi Mhlongo was suddenly removed from and sis did a little digging to find out why

Reports state that religious bigshots and government officials demanded Somizi be excluded based on the fact that he is gay, and it was agreed

Finding out that Somizi was canned due to his sexuality, Kelly immediately cancelled her appearance at the Zim restaurant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo will not stand for any form of homophobia. Being asked to replace Somizi Mhlongo at a gig in Zimbabwe, Kelly asked questions and found some answers that had her tripping.

Kelly Khumalo is standing in solidarity with her close friend Somizi Mhlongo as she declined to replace him at gig he got canned from due to his sexuality. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Reports claim Kelly found that Somizi was canned due to his sexuality. Being the advocate for equality that she is, Kelly was having none of it and turned down the offer.

TimesLIVE reported that apparently Zimbabwean churches and political party Zanu-PF sent a letter to the president’s office demanding Somizi be excluded from the event on the basis of his sexual preference.

Somizi was meant to be a guest chef at the reopening of a well-known restaurant. The restaurant owner, Mandy Mvukwe-Chimhini, confirmed that Kelly had been booked for the event. Kelly's manager Khothatso Tsotetsi explained that they cancelled the minute they found out why Somizi had been sacked.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kelly would never support an event where people are shunned based on their sexuality.

Somizi responds to Zim ban, fans show love: "I'm a Zimbabwean and I'm so embarrassed”

Somizi has taken to social media to respond to his ban from Zimbabwe because of his sexuality. The larger-than-life media personality was supposed to make an appearance at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country as a celebrity chef, reported Briefly News.

The country barred the star from entering because he is openly gay. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share his views on the drama. He posted a video on his timeline after journalists called him to ask for his comment after the news started circulating on social media.

He shared that the people who banned him from visiting Zim can keep their country because is safe and comfortable in Mzansi as the country's rights protect everyone, including the LGBQTI+ community.

Source: Briefly.co.za