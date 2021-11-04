Mzansi media personality Somizi has responded to the news of his ban from Zimbabwe because of his sexuality

The reality TV star was supposed to be a guest chef at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country but some people people stopped that from happening because he's openly gay

Some Zimbabweans took to the former Idols SA judges comment section to show love to him following the sad news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi has taken to social media to respond to his ban from Zimbabwe because of his sexuality. The larger-than-life media personality was supposed to make an appearance at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country as a celebrity chef.

Somizi has commented following his ban from Zimbabwe. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The country barred the star from entering because he is openly gay. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share his views on the drama. He posted a video on his timeline after journalists called him to ask for his comment after the news started circulating on social media.

He shared that the people who banned him from visiting Zim can keep their country because is safe and comfortable in Mzansi as the country's rights protect everyone, including the LGBQTI+ community.

However, the star shared that it is sad that people are still oppressed in countries like Zimbabwe because of their sexuality. The former Idols SA judge added that he'll continue advocating for the oppressed members of his community. According to ZAlebs, the star added:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I'll not stop speaking on behalf of the voiceless, I'll advocate for that. If it means I'll die for it, so be it."

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on Zimbabwe's move. Check out some of their comments below:

queen_matemai wrote:

"I'm a Zimbabwean and I'm so embarrassed."

samanthasibanda82 commented:

"Some of us Zimbabweans love you Somoza I know how Zim is but don’t let it put you down to their level and it’s their loss."

malongwe07 said:

"I'm disappointed, in this century?"

madaph wrote:

"We love u here in South Africa wena Som Som, don’t go where you are not celebrated."

msimangthabile commented:

"Thank you for speaking out."

fit_mamah added:

"Sad news indeed.. We love you regardless."

Somizi's ban from Zim divides social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has been banned from entering Zimbabwe because he is openly gay. The reality TV star was supposed to be a guest chef at the reopening of the country's posh restaurant this Thursday, 4 October.

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe wrote to the Office of the President and Cabinet asking the government to not allow the popular media personality to visit the country because of his sexuality.

In the letter doing the rounds on Twitter, the council wrote that Somgaga's presence would disrupt the country's spiritually. They reiterated that they are not yet ready to allow the star's influence on their children, according to ZAlebs.

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the news. Some South Africans have showed love to the star while some Zimbabweans said they support the move to not allow Somizi to enter their country.

Source: Briefly.co.za