Somizi's name is trending on social media after Zimbabwe reportedly banned him from entering the country because he is openly gay

The larger-than-life media personality was supposed to be a guest chef at the reopening of a top restaurant in the country this Thursday

While Mzansi is defending Somizi after the news broke, some Zimbabweans have showed full support to the country's decision to ban the star

Somizi has been banned from entering Zimbabwe because he is openly gay. The reality TV star was supposed to be a guest chef at the reopening of the country's posh restaurant this Thursday, 4 October.

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe wrote to the Office of the President and Cabinet asking the government to not allow the popular media personality to visit the country because of his sexuality.

In the letter doing the rounds on Twitter, the council wrote that Somgaga's presence would disrupt the country's spiritually. They reiterated that they are not yet ready to allow the star's influence on their children, according to ZAlebs.

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the news. Some South Africans have shown love to the star while some Zimbabweans said they support the move to not allow Somizi to enter their country.

@SpepeZvake said:

"Thank you. Please keep it up. We don't want that nonsense here please."

@DonCorleonne3 wrote:

"They are absolutely right... not here!"

@SakhileNcayiyan commented:

"If you endorse homophobia, you must also endorse xenophobia, it comes from the same place of ignorance. If Somizi must not enter Zim for his sexuality, then all Zims must leave SA at once for their nationality. The culture of "othering" those different to you must be destroyed."

@nesbert_Kamo added:

"Zimbabwe is being xenophobic and homophobic towards Somizi. No one wants to raise that issue. Let South Africa do the same to any foreigner nizozwa (y'all will never hear the end of it)."

