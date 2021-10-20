Somizi has slammed rumours suggesting he is now in a new relationship with a man he has known since childhood

Somizi's only sin was posting pics of himself with his "friend" and some entertainment blogs claimed he has found new love

The larger-than-life media personality apologised to the man in his photos and reiterated that he is still single after his split from estranged hubby Mohale Motaung

Somizi has denied that he's found new love. The media personality has slammed reports that he has jumped into a new relationship with a man he called @b_bongzie.

Somizi has denied that he has found new love. Image: @somizi

Source: UGC

The former Idols SA judge posted snaps of himself with @b_bongzie while they were enjoying each other's company at 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria on the weekend. A blog then took the snaps and wrote an article claiming SomGaga is now in a relationship with the man in the snaps.

SomSom took to Instagram to slam the rumours. The reality TV star shared a screenshot of the article and apologised to the "friend" he is allegedly in love with. Mizi said:

"Eish hayi kwazekwanzima...ngaze ngalithwala idombolo....so I'm not allowed to be seen with any male....kushukuthi ngisazo finder mos ama new loves....kumnandi kwa singlehood mos... @b_bongzie. Askies my friend, don't worry, you will be replaced soon enjoy it whilst this new love lasts lol..."

The alleged new lover @b_bongzie took to the star's comment section to share his thoughts on the rumours. He replied:

"Yazi I’m laughing with you. You know me, I DON KHE A DAM."

Somizi's celeb friends and his followers also shared their views on the rumours. Check out some of their comments below:

DJ Zinhle said:

"Not you thwaling idombolo."

Vusi Nova wrote:

"Bakwenza unongkroy chomam."

maizo_izo_k commented:

"Confuse them till ba understand ho minder their business."

msiza_sharon said:

"It's the 'he knew him since childhood but never thought'."

mememuse8 wrote:

"Nah that guy is just his friend."

nondumiso_qwabe added:

"That 'he knew him since his childhood but never thought...' made me blush a little only to find otherwise."

Somizi hilariously claims he's a famous Mzansi soccer star

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi is one funny public figure. The larger-than-life media personality shared a hilarious video of himself claiming to be a South African soccer player. He is on tour in Namibia.

A Namibian bike instructor asked the star what he does for a living. The bubbly Somgaga told the unsuspecting instructor that he is a famous soccer player named Ravaza Morithitho.

When the instructor asked SomG which team he plays for, he hilariously shaded Kaizer Chiefs. He said he plays for "Izinkomo Kaizer Chiefs". In township lingo, "izinkomo" is a soccer team which is beaten easily. Somizi's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to share their opinions on the funny clip. Most of them laughed out loud.

Source: Briefly.co.za