Somizi's Namibian Tour: Star Claims He's a Famous Soccer Player From Mzansi

Somizi has hilarious told a Namibian bike instructor that he is a famous soccer player from South Africa

The Mzansi media personality shared a funny video of himself telling the unsuspecting instructor what he does for a living

The former Idols SA judge claimed that he plays for "Izinkomo Kaizer Chiefs" which is a bit of shade to the Mzansi team

Somizi is one funny public figure. The larger-than-life media personality has shared a hilarious video of himself claiming to be a South African soccer player. He is on tour in Namibia.

A Namibian bike instructor asked the star what he does for a living. The bubbly Somgaga told the unsuspecting instructor that he is a famous soccer player named Ravaza Morithitho.

When the instructor asked SomG which team he plays for, he hilariously shaded Kaizer Chiefs. He said he plays for "Izinkomo Kaizer Chiefs". In township lingo, "izinkomo" is a soccer team which is beaten easily. According to TimesLIVE, Somizi captioned the funny clip:

"The instructor was told I'm famous, then he came to ask what do I do ... just listen."

Somizi's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to share their opinions on the funny clip. Most of them laughed out loud at the clip. Check out some of their comments below:

xoxo.buhle_pearls said:

"Wow you are a superstar, Somizi."

mutaatsuses wrote:

"Your name killed me."

cindycalvertsa commented:

"Go Som Som aka Kaiser Chiefs soccer player."

lueresha wrote:

"You crazy child."

nkhensy1623 said:

"I give up xem."

chonco_nosipho added:

"Izinkomo Kaizer Chiefs."

Somizi is living his best life in Namibia

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that while Somizi Mhlongo takes some much needed time to himself after requesting some time off from his duties, he is vacationing up a storm. Upon returning from his 'unemployment trip in Cape Town, the celeb has touched down in Namibia.

Som G has brightened up his timeline with some amazing photos of himself living his best life in the land of the brave. SomG showed you don't have to be in Dubai to ride camels through the sand dunes.

Somizi touches down in Namibia

He took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has arrived in Namibia and was planning on visiting Steakhouse Walvisbay as part of The Vocalist Tour With Somizi. He captioned the post with:

"Touch down on the LAND OF THE BRAVE. Me and NAMIBIA have something in common... BRAVERY."

