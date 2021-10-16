Temptation Island: Tats Nkonzo Shows Love to Eliminated Sethu, SA Spots Bromance

Comedian Tats Nkonzo has social media users gushing after going on about his newfound friend, Siphosethu Colo

It seems the budding bromance was formed on the set of hit reality television show, Temptation Island

Mzansi loves the budding friendship and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Tats Nkonzo has social media users talking after sharing a snap with his new friend, Siphosethu Colo. It seems the pair formed a real connection while on the set of Temptation Island SA and Mzansi is really feeling the bromance.

Source: Instagram

Heading to his Instagram account, Tats gushed about meeting his newfound friend. It seems the comedian was happy to see the young Sethu leave the show, as clearly he was a real distraction to all the ladies on set.

Check out his silly post below:

"Find someone who looks at you the way @Ayo_Sethu looks into a camera after he is eliminated from #TemptationIslandSA

What a pleasure meeting this dude. It was hard watching him go, until I realized it was better for the rest of us that he did. All the scandal, drama and love…"

It seems South Africans were really here for all the well-meaning banter. Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

loyisomadinga said:

"Spoiler much?"

kwanelefinch said:

"The good ones never stay."

sibunqini said:

"The JITAS!!!! FIRE!!!"

yandikaradebe said:

"Thanks for giving us a show man, really enjoyed watching the dynamics of men and women & you guys were there to give us the full experience...If it wasn't authentic, it was amazing acting."

vthejester said:

"Nice bromance you've got going there. And such a cute couple."

roberto_matez said:

"That was a majestic bow out, gentleman indeed!"

boitumelodikgale said:

"LMAO @tatsnkonzo you're wrong for this."

Zola Nombona's confusing post about 'Generations: The Legacy' scares viewers

In more TV news, Briefly News previously reported that Zola Nombona's latest post about Generations: The Legacy got her fans panicking. Most of them thought she was leaving the SABC 1 telenovela at first.

The stunning actress, who plays the role of Pamela Khoza, took to social media and thanked the soapie for giving her an opportunity to be part of their cast for the past six months.

Her Instagram post left many of her fans worried because she made it seem as if she was leaving the show. She shared a pic of herself on set of the popular soapie. Part of her post read:

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I have been granted to be on this show."

At the end of her post, she then revealed that she's actually not leaving the show. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"Pamela Khoza is about to shake things up!!!! P.S I’m not leaving the show, just showing gratitude for what God has done for me."

The viewers of the show took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

dalee_the_dude wrote:

"@znombona for a second I thought you were leaving."

neomatsoso_sa commented:

"I nearly cried thinking you're leaving the show."

nthabs_maps said:

"Thank you for that P.S. I was starting to get anxious. Love you, you are one talented actress."

dmur94 said:

"Please don't leave just yet."

vakele wrote:

"Hai mani. You're giving us good TV. Keep it up, also 'Generations' looks good on you."

oh_fencie27_ added:

"Love your character there. I look forward to seeing you and Siyanda's scenes."

