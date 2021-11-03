Redi Tlhabi recently headed online to renew her well-documented distaste for the African National Congress (ANC)

Tlhabi tore into the ANC by insinuating that the day had finally come where it loses its hold on power

Politically inclined and opinionated South Africans took to the outspoken figure's mentions to air their thoughts

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran broadcaster and Journalist Redi Tlhabi pulled no punches when she tore into the African National Congress (ANC) in her latest scathing social media post.

Taking to her verified @RediTlhabi Twitter account on Tuesday, the news anchor did anything but make bones about the organisation's long-awaited fall from power.

Redi Tlhabi has opened her latest can of worms on social media as she aimed digs at the ANC. Image: @RediTlhabi.

The tweet read:

"You lot who defended ANC corruption for years - supporters, politicians, some government spokespeople - ALWAYS dismissing the rot & insulting those who expose it; calling them names; how did you think it would end? Jesus has come, finally. We told you: this is OUR country too."

Her distaste for the political party is well-documented, often seeing the opinionated current affairs commentator digging into the party politicians, including former President Jacob Zuma.

Tlhabi's comments, which saw the tweet attracting more than 3 000 likes, caused an immediate stir online as many took to her mentions to have their say on the subject.

South Africans air opposing views

Briefly News takes a look at the mixed bag of responses to the post below.

@umtapi wrote:

"But ANC is only losing two provinces. What's your point?"

@FuturePrezidet said:

"Where is Jesus, across the country or in Gauteng and some parts of KZN? Coz in my home province of Eastern Cape asikamboni."

@PhilaniShange9 added:

"If they can show Cyril the door we shall come back to vote ANC in the National elections ANC must rest assured we are still behind it they just need to do the right thing."

ANC cries foul over losing wards due to low voter turnout, SA slams party

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the perfect excuse has presented itself as the ANC bemoans the low voter turnout amid the local government elections on Monday, 1 November.

The party said this is to blame for the loss of several wards in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), among other key strongholds.

News24 reported that while the bulk of the votes had not been counted by Tuesday afternoon, the ANC admitted losing several wards to opposition parties and independent candidates in the province.

According to The Daily Maverick, which all but confirmed the ANC's struggle to hold onto power, the (IFP) made gains in Endumeni and Emadlangeni, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) created history with an outright win of uMngeni.

The report further outlined that with about 20 per cent of all the votes having been counted by 2 pm, the results showed the ANC had already missed out on holding onto five key wards in uMgungundlovu, one of KZN's 11 district municipalities.

