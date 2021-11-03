A South African man, Rolf Endres, posted a shameful video online showing two men stealing plants from a public space

They can be seen seen ripping the plants at the roots and carrying them to their van, which is parked in the emergency lane

People from all over the country are reacting to the video but the opinions are divided and not everyone agrees on a course of action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johannesburg man Rolf Endres shared a hectic video online showing two grown men stealing plants on a centre island in the middle of a highway during the day.

The thieves can be seen walking away with the plants and heading to their vehicle. Image: Rolf Endres/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Rolf was infuriated and captioned the post:

"Public vandalism and theft. Anybody know these guys? I will report it to the cops, but let me know. This is no better than stealing our railways."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He went on to tag the South African Police Service, Joburg Metro Police Department, Joburg Parks Zoo and Martin Williams, who is a ward councillor for the area.

In just two days, the video has received over 20k likes and the comments are pouring in from all over South Africa. So far, the post has over 500 likes and 500 retweets.

People are sharing their views on the video - some agree with Rolf, others think there are more important issues to worry about in the country and one person found humour in the situation.

Let's jump into the comments:

@My__tweets_:

"Not condoning this, however there are much more serious crimes our police force should be focusing on right now. Priorities!"

@B4lishag:

"Wow, stealing a railway is the same as stealing a plant."

@TheunisMew:

"Stealing is stealing. Small transgressions and lack of accountability open the door and condone looting at large scale."

@Marshallmarley:

"Sadly because you posted online, you likely forfeited any successful prosecution."

@Mohwadubatota:

"This can result in so many charges."

@MrsMuir7:

"I think most South Africans are of the notion 'if you cannot beat them, join them' … the ANC leadership basically robbed us all blind…so if our leaders are thieves, why should we as citizens behave any different?"

@MurielMakulana:

"Maybe their family member is sick and they want to make muthi? We must forgive them."

@sbuchef:

"So you couldn't do this about railway station being vandalised, you report about flowers? Mere flowers?"

@bvntuart

"Please report that number plate to the cops. Their arrest would be the feel-good story we need right now."

Mzansi indifferent to spine chilling video of Hillbrow armed robbery: 'We don't care'

In other news, Briefly News reported that a harrowing video has emerged online showing a business robbery taking place in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The area is notorious for its high crime levels, including serious crimes such as murder.

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, Hillbrow's reputation as one of the most dangerous areas in Joburg has persisted through the years.

Source: Briefly.co.za