"Eskom don't think": R70 000 worth of merch stolen from shop during loadshedding

A Pietermaritzburg robbery has left one clothing retailer robbed of at least R70 000 worth of merchandise

According to reports, suspects had timed their attack to coincide perfectly with load shedding

SA is seriously gatvol and is blaming Eskom for the avoidable robbery

South Africans are feeling seriously startled following a robbery in Pietermaritzburg. According to police reports, suspects took off with nearly R70 000 worth of merchandise, ransacking a local shoe store during load-shedding.

South Africans are feeling seriously startled following a robbery in Pietermaritzburg. It all happened during load shedding. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place at Rage clothing store on Church Street on Thursday evening. The burglars broke the front door and a security gate and stole clothes, shoes and jewellery, News 24 reports exclusively.

Speaking with the publication, police spokesperson, Kholeka Mhlongo said the shop manager found the door open on Friday morning.

The case is reportedly still being investigated by police.

Check out the social media reactions to the startling news:

@Mogamat59739650 said:

"Eskom pay them not tomorrow not yesterday today. Domkops at Eskom don't think, they should do load-shedding only during the day, night time thieves roaming the streets."

"BTW Mr Cele where's saps, don't they patrol at night man."

@maketsem said:

"Don’t say we are just another African country… this won’t happen in any other African country. Crime is dealt with decisively in many African countries. Unfortunately, crime pays in South Africa. Thieves are protected and have more rights than victims."

@CrocSclothing said:

"I think this is actually the whole stock coz rage doesn't cost a lot."

