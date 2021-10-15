Hillbrow was again cast in the spotlight on social media for its shockingly high crime levels

A video was shared on Twitter showing the moment a gunman enters a business in the area

The clip garnered more than 13 000 views as Mzansi greeted the scenes with mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A harrowing video has emerged online showing a business robbery taking place in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The area is notorious for its high crime levels, including serious crimes such as murder.

CCTV footage captures the shocking moment an assailant wields his gun at a Hillbrow business robbery. Image: @Abramjee.

Source: Twitter

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, Hillbrow's reputation as one of the most dangerous areas in Joburg has persisted through the years.

The latest video showing the business robbery incident has done little to diminish peoples' fear concerning the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 42-second clip was shared on Twitter by social cohesion and anti-crime advocate Yusuf Abramjee.

The caption read:

"Business robbery: Corner of Claim and Esselen Streets, Hillbrow, JHB."

In the footage, a man is seen approaching a business off-camera before removing what appears to be a handgun from his waist.

At the same time, a man who sees the assailant brandishing his weapon makes a quick run for it in fear of his life.

The video garnered more than 13 000 views, with Saffas reacting to the brazen act in shock and disbelief.

Mzansi peeps indifferent

Briefly News went into the comments to unearth the most shocked reactions to the post.

@Sa100Freedom wrote:

"Foreigners nationals, smuggling guns into SA, and government security are doing absolutely nothing about it, that's why Somalian and Ethiopian nationals are terrorizing SA."

@jerryktsem said:

"Hillbrow is hell on earth in terms of criminality. The university I attended had a residence there on that Esellen street. What a nightmare."

@ThabangJansen added:

"I will give you my vote to deport illegal immigrants."

Source: Briefly.co.za