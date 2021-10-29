A video has caught the attention of Saffas and it shows people struggling to get out of a taxi because the sliding door is jammed

They are forced to exit from the front passenger seat and the results are side-splitting as they struggle to maneuver in the small space

The post has received huge attention with 109K views in just a few hours and over 1 500 likes and more than 500 retweets

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter user, @tammy_masilo shared a hilarious video showing people getting out of a tax from the front passenger seat because the sliding door is seemingly jammed.

The struggle is real for passengers in one taxi as they find it difficult to exit. Image: tammy_masilo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The taxi conductor guides his passengers out the vehicle and they struggle to maneuver from the tight space. The passengers are visibly irritated and give the conductor disapproving looks as they walk away.

@tammy_masilo amusing captioned her post:

"In other news.... goodnight #Frog."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at the video for yourself:

Judging from the way the passengers exited the taxi, they definitely were crouching frogs as they tried to prevent hitting their heads on the roof of the vehicle.

The comment section erupted in laughter but people weren't surprised that the sliding door was jammed and one person even had a similar experience. However, one tweep felt that in an emergency situation, such as a fire, a main door that is jammed is life-threatening.

The post has received a massive 109K views in just a few hours and over 1 500 likes and more than 500 retweets.

Let's dive into some of the comments:

@mk_monde:

"If it was on fire, no emergency exit..people refuse to get in an unroadworthy/skorokoro taxi niyibona."

@AndyChocol8:

"A story after another."

@RaymondZwyn:

"If you're not traveling with a taxi, you aren't see nothing."

@makhosazana007:

"Heyi... horror, comedy, thriller all in one"

@masentle_mo:

"The first lady to get off is so pissed."

@makhosazana007:

"We once did this, we got in fine through the door, someone banged the door and it locked I guess. It was raining on that day."

Honest taxi driver returns R2 650 worth of goods passenger forgot on his taxi

In other news, Briefly News reported that Samkelisiwe Mazibuko took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share her remarkable experience. She was on the way home with R2 650 worth of Avon cosmetics for her clients and forgot the box on a taxi.

She rushed back to the taxi rank and one of the drivers got hold of the taxi driver she'd ridden with earlier. Amazingly he still had her box and returned to the taxi rank to return it to Samkelisiwe who was waiting for him.

Source: Briefly.co.za