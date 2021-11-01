The Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto is receiving heat from a journalist on Twitter and Mzansi has joined the conversation

In the post, Mokobo Ntebo shared that the police station did not open on time and residents who needed help were left waiting outside

People from around the country have shared their experiences about police stations that deliver shockingly poor service

Journalist Mokobo Ntebo posted on his Twitter account about the lack of punctuality at the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto.

South Africans who have come across the post have aired their views about the officers at the police station and their lack of concern for the communities they are expected to protect.

People who need help from the Dobsonville SAPS are waiting for the doors to open. Image: Mokobo Ntebo/Twitter

Ntebo captioned the post:

A police station with working hours and where one has to knock before entering. It’s after nine and the burglar gates are still locked #sabcnews."

In less than two days, the post has attracted a big response from Mzansi with close to 4 000 likes and almost 2 000 retweets.

Many people headed to the comment section to air their frustrations over that particular police station and residents from the area gave insight into its severe shortcomings. Others are completely fed up with the way police in South Africa handle their jobs and say they are basically employed to certify documents.

However, one person took to the comments to say that since police stations are not adequately protected by the government, police officers do the bare minimum and primarily care about receiving a salary.

The heated comments:

@DrewMabele:

"They only certify documents, forget about policing! Most SA police are there for salaries."

@ibhacaent:

"Yes. They are there for salaries. Do you expect a constable to run the whole SAPS or entity for the government? What if that police station doesn't have ammunition or bulletproof vests? I would also be there for salaries if the superiors don’t care about our lives."

@thusoramasuku1

"Dobsonville Police Station. They once told me to move away from the police station because they don't feel safe - this was while I was waiting for an Uber."

@CMushiyeni:

"You know crime is high when police barricade themselves into a police station for safety reasons."

@xolani_nkabinde:

"I stay in Dobsonville as well. This police station is the worst, yhoooo. And it's the only one available for four different areas around Soweto, so you can imagine. If it's not operating around such hours, where are people supposed to go? @SAPoliceService @eNCA We are suffering."

@wailerdzchips

"Actually every township in the country."

@Tuz_man:

"Nyanga police station, the gate is permanently closed the person at the gate decides if your case is important or not."

@Paballo26528782:

"Dobsonville Police Station is the worst. First they lock the parking area, you have to park on that busy street. Second thing is the mentally disturbed people and nyaope boys walk in and out of the police station or lay right at entrance, I don't even want to mention the service."

SAPS robbed: R5 rifles, shotguns & ammunition stolen at Tsineng Police Station

In SAPS related news, Briefly News previously reported that three Northern Cape men have police hot on their heels after robbing a police station at the weekend.

The incident took place at Tsineng police station on Saturday.

According to reports, a female officer was alone on duty when the suspects entered at around 9.40pm and threatened her with their firearms.

They then proceeded to jump over the reception counter and escaped with R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition. National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed that 15 firearms were stolen, The Sunday Times reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za