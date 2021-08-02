SAPS robbed: R5 Rifles, Shotguns & Ammunition Stolen at Tsineng Police Station

A police station in the Northern Cape has been robbed of at least 15 lethal firearms over the weekend

The incident took place at Tsineng police station on Saturday evening while a female cop was alone on duty

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo has condemned the attack and is calling for better infrastructure in rural police stations

Three Northern Cape men have police hot on their heels after robbing a police station at the weekend.

The incident took place at Tsineng police station on Saturday.

According to reports, a female officer was alone on duty when the suspects entered at around 9.40pm and threatened her with their firearms.

SAPS members have been robbed of R5 rifles, shotguns & ammunition at Tsineng police station over the weekend. Image: Getty

Source: Twitter

They then proceeded to jump over the reception counter and escaped with R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition. National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed that 15 firearms were stolen, The Sunday Times reports.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo also confirmed the reports. The suspects ordered that the female cop hand over all 15 weapons and the keys to the safe, said Mamabolo.

“The female officer was then tied with cables and her cellphone stolen.”

Malambo went on to condemn the attacks, calling for more surveillance equipment to be made available to the often under-resourced rural communities, SABC News reports.

“Different police stations report on a regular basis that these are the challenges we’re facing and yet those reports do not amount to any form of action from the regional offices. So it’s got a lot to do with the fact that there are uneven allocation of resources within the SAPS.”

