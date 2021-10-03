Haibo: Video Shows Robbery at KZN Jeweller, SA Stunned As Guard Fatally Wounded

Video footage of a KZN jewellery store robbery is making waves on social media

According to reports, 10 armed men entered the store before demanding employees get on the ground and give over the valuable stones

One security guard was wounded in the incident and Mzansi took to the comments section to share their concerns about crime in SA

A video of an incredibly dramatic Kwa-Zulu Natal robbery has stunned the internet. It's reported at least 10 armed men entered Damjee's Jewellers located in Gateway mall at about 2:21 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The men then ordered employees to get on the ground before leaving with a trolley full of jewellery, opening fire on a security guard on their path.

According to East Coast Radio, the unidentified security officer had been shot in the abdomen before being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, with officials confirming his death on Friday night.

Heading online, Twitter user @Abramjee shared a few clips of the dramatic incident.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Nyanomtu said:

"Look how face masks help their cause."

@tourist_ms said:

"Hhaybo their attire."

@Theks15054202 said:

"From my observation. Normally the doors of jewellery store are always closed or there should be burglar door. Secondly, you can see the first two guys are suspicious with their clothing style. Lastly Gateway mall has been a target for the past few months. The store manager needs to be extra careful."

@MholiShinga said:

"The shortage of policemen plays a huge role in these incidents and it's sad because the government doesn't recruit more policemen. And it seems they didn't learn from the past looting outbreak. mxm."

@roekshana0 said:

"Who's monitoring the CCTV and why do they not respond asap with guns blazing !!!"

"Very sad": SAPS confiscate counterfeit goods worth nearly R25 million in Joburg

In more crime reports, Briefly News previously reported that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and SARS custom officials descended on stores in the Johannesburg CBD to conduct a large scale raid on Friday.

The stores in the area are suspected of selling counterfeit goods with an estimated value of almost R25 million. Briefly News understands that no arrests were made during the operation.

However, in the information given to Briefly News, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the multi-disciplinary allowed a large number of shoe and clothing brands to be seized.

"Buildings in the Johannesburg were raided in a joint operation by SAPS, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), customs officials, and brand holders," said Masondo.

"Counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R24.5 million were seized. Police executed a search and seizure order from the court. We received a tip-off about buildings that are storing counterfeit goods."

Shop owner expresses dismay

The latest seizures are the latest in a long list of others that have been conducted in the city centre in the past several years.

According to News24, a shop owner who did not want to be named expressed feelings of grief and heartbreak when seeing his fellow shop owners getting their goods confiscated.

The publication reported that the unnamed shop owner's store was left to stand as he did not trade counterfeit goods.

"My store has been here for 20 years, and it's sad to see my neighbours getting their things taken. What is happening here is very sad," he said.

A heavily armed group of officers cordoned off a portion of the street as the goods were loaded onto trucks before being ferried off. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the confiscated items.

Source: Briefly.co.za