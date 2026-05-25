A massive field of 27,000 runners turned out for the 2026 Cape Town Marathon, which delivered one of its fastest editions yet and drew global attention with a strong elite lineup

Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa claimed the men’s title in a dramatic sprint finish, narrowly edging out his compatriot and securing a lucrative race record bonus

The women’s race produced an all-Ethiopian podium led by Dera Dida Yami, with both elite fields sharing equal prize money payouts across the board

The 2026 edition of the Cape Town Marathon was a resounding success, drawing 27,000 participants across the weekend, with races starting on Saturday, 23 March and the main event taking place on Sunday, 24 March.

This year’s race featured a strong international field, including Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, who was competing in Africa for the first time in his career.

The men’s race was won by Huseydin Mohamed Esa in a time of 2:04:55, edging out fellow Ethiopian Yihunilign Adane by just four seconds after a tightly contested finish. Both athletes went under the 2:05 mark, underlining the fast pace at the front of the race. Esa also earned a significant bonus for setting a new course record, taking his total earnings for the day to $55,000 (R899,210).

Kipchoge was unable to challenge for the podium, finishing outside the top 15 in 16th place in 2:13:29.

Cape Town Marathon Prize money and Top-10 finishers

Prize money at the event showed a notable increase, with both the men’s and women’s fields receiving equal payouts.

Behind the winner, Adane secured second place in 2:04:59, earning $20,000, while Kenya’s Kalipus Lomwai claimed third in 2:05:06, taking home $15,000.

Leonard Langat of Kenya finished fourth, followed by Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer in fifth. Mulugeta Uma continued Ethiopia’s dominance in sixth, while Israel’s Maru Teferi placed seventh. The remaining top-10 positions went to Abebaw Dessie Muniye of Ethiopia in eighth, Kenya’s Benard Kipkurui Biwott in ninth, and Justus Kipkogei Kangogo in tenth, with prize money ranging from $10,000 down to $2,000.

Women’s Top-10 results and earnings

The women’s race was won by Ethiopia’s Dera Dida Yami in 2:23:18, followed by compatriot Mestawut Fikir in 2:23:46 and Waganesh Amare in 2:23:57, completing an all-Ethiopian podium. Leah Cheruto of Kenya finished fourth, ahead of veteran runner Edna Kiplagat in fifth. Ethiopia’s Gojjam Enyew took sixth, while Mercy Jerop Kwambai of Kenya placed seventh.

Desi Jisa Mokonin of Bahrain finished eighth, Cynthia Jerotich Limo of Kenya came ninth, and Zimbabwe’s Fortunate Chidzivo rounded out the top 10 in 2:41:09.

As per standard practice, women’s finishers received the same prize money as their male counterparts, with payouts mirroring the men’s structure.

South African runner wins New York City Half Marathon

Briefly News previously reported that South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, 15 March.

Crossing the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds, Wildschutt edged out American runner Zouhir Talbi by 11 seconds, marking one of the most significant wins of his career.

Source: Briefly News