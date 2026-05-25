A 44-year-old Austrian paraglider survived after a small aircraft sliced through her parachute mid-flight

The incident happened above Schmittenhöhe mountain, leaving her canopy completely destroyed

She successfully activated her reserve parachute before impact and escaped with only minor injuries

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A routine flight over the Austrian mountains turned into a terrifying fight for survival when a woman narrowly escaped death after a small aircraft collided with her parachute high above the ground.

The picture on the left showed Sabrina sailing in he sky moments before the incident. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

The shocking incident, which has since drawn international attention, was shared by @mothershipsg on 25 May 2026 and showed just how quickly an ordinary flight can become life-threatening. The incident happened near Austria’s Schmittenhöhe mountain, where 44-year-old Sabrina was paragliding when disaster struck.

According to GB News, a small touring plane suddenly crossed paths with her while she was airborne. Instead of narrowly missing her, the aircraft sliced directly through her canopy, ripping apart the fabric that was keeping her safely suspended.

Footage from the incident captured the horrifying moment the aircraft wing tore through Sabrina’s parachute, only a short distance above her head. The collision shredded the canopy completely, leaving pieces of torn material whipping around her as she rapidly lost stability in the air.

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Despite the chaos unfolding around her, Sabrina managed to remain calm under immense pressure. She freed herself from the damaged equipment and successfully activated her reserve parachute before falling too far. Officials believe her quick thinking and emergency training played a major role in preventing what could have ended in tragedy.

Airborne collision highlights risks of extreme sports

Police later confirmed that a helicopter airlifted Sabrina to Zell am See Airport for medical assessment. Fortunately, she escaped serious injuries, suffering bruising and general body pain. The pilot involved in the collision also landed safely at the same airport without major injuries.

Shortly after the ordeal, Sabrina shared an emotional message online, saying she still struggled to believe she had survived the incident with only minor injuries. The frightening event posted by the account @mothershipsg has once again highlighted the risks associated with airborne sports.

The visual on the right captured the plane passing near Sabrina's parachute. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet advises her to file a lawsuit

Gabby wrote:

“Easiest lawsuit ever.”

Ivy wrote:

“How can you be this unlucky? 💔”

Chill Space wrote:

“Her lawyer’s right now.”

Evelyn wrote:

“Thank God she’s safe.”

Summer wrote:

“Her presence of mind to open her emergency parachute. Glad you’re safe. 🥺”

Gabriel.cgn wrote:

“The lawyer seeing this…”

Akumaru wrote:

“Is her name Sue?”

Kanser Ford wrote: “

There should be a pedestrian lane.”

Xyaner0 wrote:

“Why is everyone in this comment suing? 🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to plane incidents

A twin-engine aircraft travelling in the Bahamas crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after reportedly experiencing engine problems.

Eleven people survived a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean after spending five hours stranded on a life raft near Florida.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed.

Source: Briefly News