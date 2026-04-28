The Department of Justice is currently footing the bill for three inquiries, which is causing concern when it comes to the funding

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that the extension of the Madlanga Commission posed a question over available funds

South Africans took to social media to express a willingness to donate funds to ensure that the Commission continued

The Justice Department warned that it was running out of funds to continue the operation of the Madlanga Commission. Image: Phill Magakoe (Getty Images)/ GovernmentZA (Flickr)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is concerned that it won’t have enough funds to continue the work of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, was originally due to wrap up proceedings by 17 March 2026.

It was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that senior officials within the justice system, including the Minister of Police, had some involvement with criminal cartels.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then granted it an extension, pushing the deadline for the final report to be submitted by 31 August 2026, with a second interim report due by 29 May 2026.

Department concerned it won’t have funds

While presenting the department’s annual performance plan to Parliament on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said it did not have enough funds to cover the costs of the new six-month extension. The minister noted that of the R147 million that was budgeted for the Madlanga Commission, R123 million had already been spent.

She said while this was the case currently, she has approached Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to consider an additional budget allocation.

"We wanted assurance from the Minister of Finance to be able to give us these resources so that we don’t kill critical performance areas in the department," she said.

Department fitting the bill for three inquiries

The justice minister also noted that the department was footing the bill for three inquiries. Apart from the Madlanga Commission, the department is also funding the Nkabinde Enquiry and the Khampepe Commission.

The Khampepe Commission is investigating allegations regarding efforts being made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases. The Nkabinde Enquiry is investigating the fitness to hold office of the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrew Chauke.

The Madlanga Commission and Khampepe Commission are both operating within budget currently, but the Nkabinde Enquiry was proving very costly.

"We do have concerns about that funding, because we now have to carry that cost," the minister stated.

The Nkabinde Enquiry is investigating the fitness to hold office of the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrew Chauke. Image: @newsnoteSA

Source: Twitter

South Africans offer to fund the Commission

Social media users weighed in on the news, and while some suggested it was happening because the main culprits were close to being caught, others offered to fund the Commission.

Nkululeko Mzizi asked:

“Can we petition and donate if we have to? The commission is doing the work.”

Katlego Rasebotsa stated:

“On behalf of the 65 million people of South Africa, we would like to donate and fund the commission.”

Nkosiyazi Zickonell Mnguni agreed:

“We, the citizens, can fund the Madlanga Commission.”

Bongekile Masondo suggested:

“I guess they were about to catch the biggest fish in the sea.”

Dumi Maphanga said:

“Fellow South Africans, let us donate. They must give us the account number; we will contribute.”

Rabohwa Phineas Masipa added:

“If there is a will, there will be a way. SARS collected far more than they expected.”

Terence Zinn stated:

“Ask us for a donation to cover it, and we will get the big fish.”

@doKHUments suggested:

“Fire Senzo Mchunu and all the deputy ministers. That will free up some funds. The Madlanga Commission is too important.”

Cyril Ramaphosa vows full implementation of Commission findings

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to fully implement the findings of the Madlanga Commission.

The President made the promise in his New Year's message to the nation, as the country welcomed 2026.

South Africans weighed in on the president's promise, with many expressing doubt that he would keep his word.

Source: Briefly News