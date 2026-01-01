President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry during his New Year's message

The commission is currently investigating allegations of political interference in the criminal justice system

South Africans weighed in on the president's promise, with many expressing doubt that he would keep his word

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that the Madlanga Commission's findings would be fully implemented, but many doubt this will be the case. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will be fully implemented.

The Madlanga Commission was established by the president to investigate claims of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

It was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that senior officials within the justice system, including the Minister of Police, had some involvement with criminal cartels.

The Madlanga Commission was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa promises that the Madlanga Commission’s report will be implemented

During his New Year’s message, which was delivered on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the commission’s findings would be fully implemented.

The commission, which started in September 2025, has already produced an interim report, which was handed over to the president. While the interim report has not been made public, the president previously confirmed that the final report would be.

He’s now assured South Africans that he will act on it as well, saying that it will help restore faith in the law enforcement agencies.

“We are determined to continue to take decisive steps to clean up our law enforcement agencies.

The recommendations of the Madlanga Commission will be implemented to enhance the reforms that are needed to reposition our police service and other law enforcement agencies,” Ramaphosa said.

How did South Africans react to the president’s pledge?

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s promise, with many expressing doubts that the commission’s findings would be implemented.

Isaac Maredi asked:

“So, he will make sure his nephew is arrested, and all the money is repaid?”

Sandile Ndlela said:

“I am more intrigued about the eventual outcomes of this whole thuggery and corruption saga, most particularly with Senzo Mchunu. Will he ultimately be prosecuted and convicted?”

Zakhele King P Petse added:

“By now, we would have seen the signs if this were true.”

Komane Joy Mabunda questioned:

“What action did he take about the Zondo Commission’s findings?”

Marabe Tsietsi Marabe stated:

“Actions speak louder than words, Mr President.”

Tebogo Tlhomedi also asked:

“What happened to the Zondo Commission recommendations?”

Ćmphiweř Nzim'elihle Idlamanzië Mazibukoê said:

“We shall see when it happens, because wow, he's good at talking but never acts.”

Charlie Baloyi asked:

“What about the Zondo recommendations, after more than a billion was spent?”

Ramaphosa praises South Africans in message

Briefly News also reported that Ramaphosa praised South Africans for their resilience in facing challenges throughout 2025.

The president made the statement during his New Year's message, but many were unmoved by his statement.

Some citizens called for him to step down, accusing him of causing the country's socioeconomic challenges.

Source: Briefly News