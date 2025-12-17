The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to submit its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 17 December 2025

This marks an important milestone in the investigation into allegations of corruption and political interference within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

The Presidency stated that the interim report will provide the president with an overview of the evidence collected to date

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to submit its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: KingsDavidKing/X

Source: Twitter

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is scheduled to submit its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 17 December, representing a significant step in the investigation into alleged corruption and political meddling within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

Report not open to public

The report will remain confidential for now. Phase one of the commission examined allegations raised by KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, including claims of political interference within the SAPS, the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, and suspected corruption in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. Parts of Phase Two, which included testimony from some implicated individuals.

The Presidency stated that the interim report will assist the President in understanding the evidence collected so far. The commission will continue its work, with a final report expected to be released to the public in due course. The Presidency said the commission, which began on 17 September 2025 and is chaired by Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has so far completed only phase one and parts of phase two.

More evidence and witness statements are expected when the inquiry resumes in January 2026. For this reason, the Presidency noted that making the interim report public now could be premature and potentially misleading. President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose name was mentioned in the inquiry, indicated at a 20 October 2025 media briefing that he would reserve any comments until the commission completes its work and the final report is released. The decision to withhold the interim report has triggered strong reactions from both politicians and members of the public.

More evidence and witness statements are expected when the inquiry resumes in January 2026. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the report.

@CampusConfessSA said:

"It’s like a referee awarding a penalty but refusing to tell the fans which team committed the foul."

@bhadelaLo_zola said:

"It is obvious that this is not about the public at this point. They shouldn't have told us about it."

@XVIX9V said:

"These guys have time for jokes."

@mackenzo18 said:

"So, the commission made a report for ONLY Ramaphosa's eyes; they could have sent him a WhatsApp."

@AnObservator

"What a joke, and so it continues."

Safety of key witnesses in Madlanga Commission compromised

Previously, Briefly News reported that the commission adjourned on 4 November 2025 after the safety of key witnesses was compromised.

This followed the leaking of sensitive information, including parts of General Dumisani Khumalo’s testimony. General Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, had recently returned to the commission after reportedly falling ill under mysterious circumstances.

