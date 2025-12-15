The Presidency has confirmed that the Madlanga Commission’s interim report will remain sealed until further evidence is heard

The decision has divided public opinion, with critics saying the commission is meant to be transparent, while others support it, saying they would rather wait for the final report as proceedings are still ongoing

The commission is expected to resume in January, with a final report expected to be released once all testimonies are concluded

The Madlanga Commission interim report has been sealed.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Presidency has confirmed that the interim report of the Madlanga Commission will not be made available to the public. The report, due on 17 December 2025, has captivated public attention for months and sparked widespread debate about corruption across multiple sectors of the South African government.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused senior political figures of interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. Among those named in his allegations is suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

According to MDN News, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the report remains sealed because the commission has not yet concluded its work, and further evidence is still expected to be heard.

The commission is yet to conclude evidence and testimony

The Presidency explained that the commission, which began on 17 September 2025 and is chaired by Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has only completed phase one, which focused on the main allegations, as well as parts of phase two, involving testimony from implicated individuals.

Additional evidence and witness testimony are expected when the commission resumes proceedings in January 2026. As a result, releasing the interim report at this stage could be premature and potentially misleading.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose name has been mentioned during the inquiry, addressed the matter during a media briefing on 20 October 2025. He said he would reserve comment until the commission concludes its work.

As the person who appointed the commission, I will await the conclusion of the proceedings and the tabling of a final report before I comment,” Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency decided to seal the Madlanga Commission report until its conclusion.

Source: Getty Images

The decision to withhold the interim report has triggered strong reactions from both politicians and members of the public, with some questioning why the commission was conducted publicly if its findings would remain sealed.

Public Reactions are divided

In response to the Presidency's decision, Netizens commented:

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba criticised the move, stating:

"After being traumatised by the revelations and hundreds of millions of our taxes used for this commission, the GNU is still prepared to traumatise us further by withholding the outcome from us. I guess South Africans are not yet angry enough.”

Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi commented:

"Another day, another sealing.”

LiteLife23 wrote:

“Withholding the Madlanga Commission’s interim report on deep criminal justice corruption erodes public trust in institutions and fuels moral decay in a democracy that demands accountability and transparency.”

Others supported the Presidency’s decision, arguing that releasing an interim report could jeopardise ongoing proceedings.

Enghumbhini said:

“What would be the point of publicly releasing the interim report when some witnesses have not yet appeared before the commission? It may be useful to law enforcement for investigative leads, but nothing more.”

Tebogo Khaas added:

“Honestly, I’d rather we wait for the final product when all perspectives are available.”

Errol commented:

“An interim report could change. So why make it public?”

Some citizens also raised concerns about witness safety, suggesting that keeping the report sealed could protect individuals whose lives might be at risk

South Africans reacts on the sealing of the interim report

Previously, Briefly News reported that the commission adjourned on 4 November 2025 after the safety of key witnesses was compromised. This followed the leaking of sensitive information, including parts of General Dumisani Khumalo’s testimony. General Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, had recently returned to the commission after reportedly falling ill under mysterious circumstances.

During his testimony, Khumalo detailed alleged links between certain police officers and a criminal cartel reportedly operated by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Katiso Molefe.

In a separate but related incident, a witness who testified against the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) was shot and killed. Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home on 5 December 2025, shortly after testifying that he had witnessed a murder allegedly committed by rogue law enforcement officers in 2022. He claimed the dumping of the body was ordered by suspended former EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who has since denied knowing Van der Merwe or having any involvement in his killing.

