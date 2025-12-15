Senior Tshwane Metro Cops Awarded Certificates for Course They Didn’t Attend

A forensic report allegedly uncovered fraudulent certificates of dead officials, dismissed officials, and absent officials within the Tshwane Metro Police Department

Senior officers are facing allegations of dishonesty and gross negligence after certificates were issued without verifying attendance

The officers accused now face disciplinary action, and investigators are calling for all SAPS certificates issued to be returned

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Senior officials are facing allegations of dishonesty and gross negligence. Image: TMPDSafety/X

Source: Twitter

A forensic investigation against three senior Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMOD) officials has resurfaced. This comes after shocking findings from a 2012 report came to light, prompting disciplinary action.

Three officials in hot water

The investigation revealed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued training certificates to officers who never attended the course. The report stated that six officials were wrongfully handed certificates for courses they never took. Investigators discovered that the TMPD gave the SAPS a short course attendance list that did not match the official SAPS list of the successful candidates.

Some of the names included in the report were Commander Elvis Ndlovu and Deputy Chief Nomsa Nhlapo. The officials claimed that they did attend some of the classes, but the report stated otherwise. Investigators said that Nldlovu and Nhlapo did not attend classes at all and that there is no proof that the officials submitted assignments and examinations. No signatures were also found on the official class registers. The report concluded that both officials were wrongfully presented with SAPS certificates.

An investigation is underway after senior Tshwane metro cops were found to have certificates for training courses they did not complete. Image: TMPDSafety/X

Source: Twitter

Certificate issued to dead employee

The then-director, Danny Minnar, has also been included in the report. Minnaar allegedly failed to ensure that the certificates were verified against the list of successful officials before issuing them. Certificates were issued to employees who were dismissed for misconduct, an officer who was dead, and a member who was not eligible for the course. The investigators suggested disciplinary action against Minnaar for violating the municipal staff code of conduct.

The City stated that these actions violated the code of conduct that requires officials to act in good faith, honestly, diligently, and in a transparent manner. The TMPD noted that due to the hearings, it cannot disclose further details at this stage. The hearings are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

3 More stories about the TMPD

Briefly News also reported that the Tshwane Metro Police Department continued operation Reclaim Our City in Tshwane when it impounded vehicles that were not compliant. The city’s mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said that the Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded eight taxis and 18 motorcycles.

also reported that the Tshwane Metro Police Department continued operation Reclaim Our City in Tshwane when it impounded vehicles that were not compliant. The city’s mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said that the Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded eight taxis and 18 motorcycles. A member of the Tshwane Metro Police Department's partner allegedly murdered her in her house. The incident happened in Lotus Gardens in Tshwane West, and the suspect escaped to Limpopo.

The Tshwane Metro Police Service impounded three vehicles belonging to the Afrikaans-only service Wanatu. The mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, tweeted that the drivers of the vehicles were operating without permits.

Source: Briefly News