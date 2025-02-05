The Tshwane Metro Police Service impounded three vehicles belonging to the Afrikaans-only service Wanatu

The mayor of Tshwane Dr Nasiphi Moya tweeted that the drivers of the vehicles were operating without permits

South Africans were amused and many praised the mayor and the Tshwane Metro Police Department

SA applauded TMPD for impounding three Wanatu taxis. Images: @nasiphim/X and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — The Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded three vehicles which belonged to Wanatu, an Afrikaans-only e-hailing service that was recently launched in the city. South Africans were amused by the impound.

Wanatu vehicles impounded

According to Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, who recently launched the Reclaim Our City campaign, the three vehicles were found operating without permits. TimesLIVE reported that the MMC of transport Tlangi Mogale said Wanatu's legal representative did not succeed in having the vehicles released.

She added that the company is under scrutiny by the SA Human Rights Commission for its decision to hire Afrikaans-speaking drivers. Moya shared the news on the @nasiphim X account.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said Wanatu taxis were impounded. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

View the X tweet here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared their views on the impounded vehicles.

Tsogang Vukani Amkeni said:

"We see your work."

Sbusiso Nkabinde said:

"In modern South Africa, the law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of race. Upholding the law is essential for a just and harmonious society."

Oracle said:

"Don't give them permits because they operated before they were legally permitted to operate."

Megan S asked:

"When are you impounding the mini taxis too? Driving like maniacs and endangering lives."

Gauteng Provincial Legislation Ayanda Allie said:

"Siyabonga Mayor! Please ask your MMC to familiarise herself with the truth going forward. I foresee legal action soon. Be prepared. We'll be in touch."

TMPD impounds taxis and motorbikes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that TMPD officers impounded eight taxis and 18 motorbikes during Operation Reclaim Our City In January. the vehicles were found to be non-compliant with the city's bylaws.

According to TMPD, they impounded 92 vehicles the previous day and issued fines worth R48,500. South Africans celebrated the city's efforts in cleaning the city up.

Source: Briefly News