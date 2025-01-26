The Tshwane Metro Police Department continued operation Reclaim Our City in Tshwane when it impounded vehicles that were not compliant

The city’s mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said that the Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded eight taxis and 18 motorcycles

South Africans were impressed with her work and called upon her to continue arresting lawbreakers in the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA clapped for the TMPD after impounding noncompliant vehicles. Images: @nasiphim/X and Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — The City of Tshwane continues Operation Reclaim Our City in the CBD. The Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded vehicles that were not compliant with the city’s bylaws.

Noncompliant vehicles impounded

Moya tweeted on her X account @nasiphim and announced that the operation’s second round on 26 January 2025 resulted in the TMPD impounding eight taxis and 18 motorcycles after their drivers were found with no licenses, no form of identification by the drivers, and poor roadworthy conditions.

The TMPD said that on the previous day, they stopped, searched and inspected 92 vehicles and found that 70 of them were found to have violated the road rules. Fives worth R48,500 were issued.

View Moya’s tweet here:

What you need to know about Moya

Moya, who is a member of ActionSA was sworn in as the city’s mayor after the city’s council ousted former mayor Cilliers Brink during a vote of no confidence in which the majority of the parties voted against him.

After she was sworn in, she outlined her 100-day plan which included restoring service delivery to the city’s residents. This included reclaiming the inner city and cleaning the streets of the CBD and Tshwaner’s townships.

TMPD officers impounded a noncompliant bike. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

South Africans laud Moya

Netizens saluted Moya and heaped praises on her.

The Guy asked:

“Kanti what does Dada Morero do? Can’t you advise him or something?”

Tusi said:

“Bopha patriotic mayor. We want clean and safe CBDs.”

Lord G asked:

“Herman Mashaba, when are you taking her to the city of Joburg? Can’t she handle both of them?”

St Leo said:

“It’s the consistency for me. I’m really happy with this level of consistency and keeping the city safe.”

Mokoatedi Hlabane said:

“I am happy with this hardworking mayor. Keep up the good work.”

Tshwane mayor slams theft of transformers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moya slammed Tshwane officials who were arrested for stealing transformers in Laudium last year. Scores of officers were arrested, including Tshwane Metro Police Department officials.

Community members reported the incident after seeing Tshwane Municipality vehicles parked outside a substation and loading transformers onto municipal trucks. Moya said the law will not be lenient with them.

Source: Briefly News