A European blind girl was tired of being asked how being blind felt by people who did not share her disability

The vibrant lady explained, to the best of her abilities, what not being able to see was like in a one-minute TikTok video

People were amazed by the youngster’s point of view and engaged with her in a thread of comments

A European songstress explained what it’s like being blind to her TikTok followers, and the video went viral.

A blind woman explained what she perceived. Image: @kittysblind

Source: TikTok

The lady explained to the best of her abilities as she tried to paint a picture in her internet friends’ minds.

Blind lady explains what she perceives

A European blind lady, Kitty, shared what being blind is like on TikTok. The young lady explained in the most simple way what she sees as a disabled person:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Blind people see nothing. Let me try and explain what 'nothing' is. You kind of cannot wrap your head around it. For me, I can see a little bit of light in the centre of my vision. Around that centre is not dark, it’s just... nothing. The best way to imagine it is like trying to see out of your elbow. There’s nothing, right? That’s what it’s like to be blind.”

People were even more confused after Kitty explained her disability, as they tried to imagine what nothing looked like, assuming it was just blackness. Kitty made sure to add a bit of humour to her explanation and said:

“Yeah, guys, nothing. Feel sorry for me, please. I love you guys so much...with your eyeballs. Great! Good for you.”

Kitty has launched her singing career and also built a huge following, with over half a million followers on TikTok and 26.2 million overall likes. Her bio states that she’s a:

“Very strong blind girl.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Blind lady explains her vision

Social media users were amazed to learn about a blind woman’s vision on TikTok:

A European woman explained her condition to those who do not share it. Image: @kittysblind

Source: TikTok

@??? asked:

“The thing is, what does nothing look like?”

@Lil_Asian wondered:

“How can she like do those hand signals if she can’t see anything? How does she learn them?”

@Naomi commented:

“I will never be able to accept this.”

@ℒ𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓎 <3 cried:

“This made me more confused.”

@BrownBoy🚮 asked:

“Can you dream?”

@D. admitted:

“I still can't imagine it.”

@Mvelo💗 shared:

“Maybe they see black but they’ve never seen it so they don’t know what black is, IDK don’t come for me.”

@merr_2ndly said:

“She is so pretty, I wish she could see herself.”

3 More disability-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were proud of one disabled student who passed her matric with flying colours as she was on list of top achievers for the country's class of 2024.

A disabled South African woman shared her thoughts on why Mzansi's Miss SA pulled out of the Miss Universe pageant the day before crowning the winner.

One woman shared the hilarious story of why she stayed with a disabled man and what she found out later in their relationship.

Source: Briefly News