“For the Love of Money”: Hun Shares Why She Stayed With Disabled Man, SA Floored
- One lady floored South Africans after she shared the lies her relationship with a disabled guy was built upon
- The young woman targeted the chap with the hopes that the Mzansi Road Accident Fund would compensate him and chop his money
- Social media users were dusted by the hun’s findings after settling for the guy for the wrong reasons
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One South African lady thought she had hit the jackpot after tying herself to a disabled guy she randomly met.
The chap lied about the reason he was in a wheelchair to secure the gorgeous lady and enjoyed a great relationship before she found out the truth.
Hun shares why she stayed with disabled man
A new trend on the South African side of TikTok has Mzansi gasping for air after learning about the controversial things women did to keep a man. Some confessed to paying their partners’ mistresses serious money for them to entertain their men.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
One young South African woman gagged the internet when she shared her story of pursuing a relationship with a disabled man in a wheelchair. The gent lied to the woman by saying he’ll be receiving a juicy cash out from RAF.
For the love of money, the hun convinced herself to stay with the gent only to find out later that the RAF story was a myth and that the real reason he was in a wheelchair was because he got beat up by the community for his wrongdoings.
The hun was disappointed that she fell for the tale and even resigned from her job. Mzansi thought the story was made up for views since it’s every funny TikTokkers go-to material when all else fails.
See the TikTok post below:
Mzansi reacts to how disabled gent swindled one lady
Social media users were floored by the take and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Fuz'elihle😍 pointed out from following the hilarious story:
“You’ve been through a lot.”
@USyaluyalu103 laughed at the silly joke:
“You like things.”
@fortunatephalane18 chuckled at the woman’s sketchy story:
“Girl, you’re lying.”
@Thato hats 💕💕💕💕💕 wanted the lady to know she sympathised with her but she’ll also chuckle:
“We laugh even though we feel sorry for you.”
@Zininzi Ncapai highlighted the nature of the lady’s relationship:
“So basically you were dating a con artist.”
@glt.gloria wrote his first thoughts on the woman:
“For the love of money.”
@user8125816099814 commented to make the hun feel better:
“I won't judge you but we learn from our mistakes.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- A cheating husband who has a child with his mistress will be receive almost a million from his divorce settlement
- South Africans judged one lady who loaned his boyfriend money to pay her lobola only to prove a point to her friends who did not approve of their relationship
- South African women came together to discuss how marriage is outdated and has now become nothing but a business transaction
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za