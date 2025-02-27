One lady floored South Africans after she shared the lies her relationship with a disabled guy was built upon

The young woman targeted the chap with the hopes that the Mzansi Road Accident Fund would compensate him and chop his money

Social media users were dusted by the hun’s findings after settling for the guy for the wrong reasons

One South African lady thought she had hit the jackpot after tying herself to a disabled guy she randomly met.

SA could not deal with one woman's spicey confession. Image: @nosivuyile_.

Source: TikTok

The chap lied about the reason he was in a wheelchair to secure the gorgeous lady and enjoyed a great relationship before she found out the truth.

Hun shares why she stayed with disabled man

A new trend on the South African side of TikTok has Mzansi gasping for air after learning about the controversial things women did to keep a man. Some confessed to paying their partners’ mistresses serious money for them to entertain their men.

One young South African woman gagged the internet when she shared her story of pursuing a relationship with a disabled man in a wheelchair. The gent lied to the woman by saying he’ll be receiving a juicy cash out from RAF.

For the love of money, the hun convinced herself to stay with the gent only to find out later that the RAF story was a myth and that the real reason he was in a wheelchair was because he got beat up by the community for his wrongdoings.

The hun was disappointed that she fell for the tale and even resigned from her job. Mzansi thought the story was made up for views since it’s every funny TikTokkers go-to material when all else fails.

See the TikTok post below:

One Mzansi hun floored SA with her controversial story. Image: @nosivuyile_.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to how disabled gent swindled one lady

Social media users were floored by the take and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Fuz'elihle😍 pointed out from following the hilarious story:

“You’ve been through a lot.”

@USyaluyalu103 laughed at the silly joke:

“You like things.”

@fortunatephalane18 chuckled at the woman’s sketchy story:

“Girl, you’re lying.”

@Thato hats 💕💕💕💕💕 wanted the lady to know she sympathised with her but she’ll also chuckle:

“We laugh even though we feel sorry for you.”

@Zininzi Ncapai highlighted the nature of the lady’s relationship:

“So basically you were dating a con artist.”

@glt.gloria wrote his first thoughts on the woman:

“For the love of money.”

@user8125816099814 commented to make the hun feel better:

“I won't judge you but we learn from our mistakes.”

