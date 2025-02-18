A lady on TikTok opened up about her controversial take on modern-day marriage and how it’s not based on love alone

More South African women came forward to share their thoughts on how they feel about creating their own families

There are a couple of signs to help you realise whether or not you’re in a transactional relationship

Times are changing, and certain beliefs are being looked deep into by the younger generation.

South African women shared their controversial thoughts on marriage. Image: @Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

For most, marriage looks nothing like the lovey-dovey stories portrayed on a cheesy Netflix rom-com.

SA women comment on lady refusing to take husband’s surname

One South African lady shared her controversial views on marriage and how she refuses to change her surname after becoming a wife. Zikhona Ezethu went viral after saying:

“People get shocked when I say when I get married, my husband and I will stay in different houses. I am keeping my surname. It will be more of a business transaction than marriage.”

Ezethu’s comment allowed more women to share their views on marriage in a thread of 43 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Signs to see if you’re in a transactional relationship or not

Most hopeless romantics believe so much in the Cinderella story that their hearts break after reviewing the real dating scene. An article by Psychology Today explained that all marriages start out like a business because of the legal aspect of it all.

During the marriage process, a couple signs multiple papers that legally bind them. Here are four signs to see if you’re in a transactional relationship:

If your partner loves you but behaves as if they are not in love with you, there might be an opening for someone to take your place.

If your love-making is robotic, or your partner seems disinterested in pursuing that, your relationship may lack passion.

If your partner rarely talks to you, expresses little empathy when you are most vulnerable and prefers to let you solve issues yourself, your relationship lacks desire.

Commitment is a nuanced concept. In a business transaction, people tend to trade up or go with the highest bidder.

Mzansi women discussed their ideal modern-day marriages. Image: @Roza Lidra

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to lady refusing to take husband’s surname

Social media users shared their controversial thoughts on marriage in the 21st century:

@𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐_𝕰. 𝕽𝖆𝖍 commented:

“So glad women are finally here. Now, a lot of us can come into the conversations without judgement or discrimination.“

@Bonsiwe88mk breathed:

“It’s great to know there are people who think the same way I do. I thought I was crazy.”

@Stha said:

“I kept my surname, but I like living with him.”

@P♈ agreed with the hun:

“This has always been my go-to. I've always said to myself, if I ever get married, this is how I want it to be.”

@SissyB.8 said:

“Please, I’m here for this kind of marriage too.”

@Miss Kili <3 wrote:

“Louder for those in the back!”

