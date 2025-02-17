A South African woman with a very large following on TikTok shocked her audience with a heartbreaking video

The content creator posted a gloomy season in her love life on Valentine's Day and offered a space for more women to do so

Social media users were bummed by her heartbreaking story and shared lovely words to comfort her

South African women have shared how unlucky they’ve been when it comes to relationships.

One Mzansi lady inspired South African women to tell their stories after ending her marriage.

Source: TikTok

Some shared their stories of being cheated on and the reasons why they accepted disrespect in the name of love.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s heartbreaking Valentine’s Day

A South African lady shared her gloomy Valentine’s Day that broke many hearts on TikTok. The content creator, Hlanganisa filmed herself taking off her wedding ring.

The hun placed the piece of jewellery in its original packaging before taking it out again to flush it down the toilet. Hlanganisa rested on her bed with a heavy heart and captioned her video:

“I don’t want to lie, it’s really not easy.”

More women came forward to tell their stories of leaving their husbands.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady leaving husband on Valentine’s Day

South African women shared their stories of leaving their marriages in a thread of over 4K comments:

A South African lady shared her heartbreaking Valentine's Day on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@Nandinanas wrote:

“I sold mine at Cash Crusaders and went on vacation with my daughter.”

@Mantwanantle🥰❤ commented:

“Another soldier returning home safe, sound and alive. I’m sending you virtual hugs sis.”

@Touch_Yela shared:

“My favourite wedding speech was a dad who said, ‘My daughter, I did not chase you from my house, if this man bothers you, you come home!’”

@Princess Peekay Khum shared:

“I sold mine and bought textbooks for my studies.”

@Baby Karabo wrote:

“I gave mine to a bolt driver who wanted to propose to his girlfriend.”

@Monageng Magabe said:

“Marriage is not for boys and girls. It's for men and women. It’s our 10th year anniversary this year. I thank God for always being with us.”

@malo_weee shared:

“I sold mine and came home with Savannas. I’m glowing differently now. Allow yourself to feel all the emotions.”

