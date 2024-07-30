A cheating husband who conceived a child outside his marriage will gain half of his ex-wife’s pension fund in a divorce settlement

The pair got married in Community of Property and will have their assets divided to benefit them

Netizens are furious on behalf of the wife who had to bear a cheating scandal and watch her pension fund a family that destroyed her marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens have felt a Mzansi woman’s heartbreak of being cheated on.

A cheating husband wins divorce settlement by benefiting from wife's pension fund. Image: @stock

Source: TikTok

Her ex-husband will receive half of her R1.6 million pension fund in a divorce settlement.

Cheating husband with child out of wedlock gains R800K from wife’s pension

These days, nothing is forever. Women online have been warning each other not to marry in Community of Property as some men see that as a business opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi woman had to learn this the hard way after finding out that her husband had been cheating. To make matters worse, the gent has an illegitimate child with another woman.

The solution to the wife’s misery was to go through with a divorce that would eat at her pockets. The ex-husband will benefit from her R1.6 million pension fund.

A woman on TikTok, Mary Janeesq, posted the headline of the failed marriage and captioned it:

“In community of property when I catch you.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to divorce settlement

With the ex-husband being R800K richer, netizens are disgusted that he will get to live happily ever after, after the misery he caused his wife. Mzansi had all kinds of ideas to make the man’s life a living hell and mentioned a couple in the comments of the post:

@Bongiwe Ndhlovu laid things bare:

"I’d visit Maweni same day."

@Shai Blessing🇿🇦 does not aspire to get married:

"I have worked so hard for my assets I'm never getting married, I'll just jol he proposes I reject it and we move."

@Phumla Unothando Bhengu would not bear this kind of settlement:

"I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights."

@Bhongale explained that:

"Prenuptial agreements might not be romantic but it's better to enter a marriage (preparing for a divorce), then to go through a divorce unprepared, and oh yes, a win for the gents."

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok told Mzansi her bizarre story of being cheated on by her "knight in shining armour". Khaya Sibindi amazed netizens with what she tolerated after her fiancé cheated on her with an 18-year-old girl.

Sibindi recorded a four-part series on TikTok to tell her bizarre story properly.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News