"Do You Pay Lobola": Mzansi Couple Marries at Home Affairs, Leaves SA Intrigued
- A stunning couple flexed their Home Affairs wedding, and people were left in their feelings
- The video sparked conversation on lobola among netizens, and it gained massive traction on social media
- People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the love birds while some asked questions
One stunning couple left many people in awe with their simple yet beautiful wedding celebration at Home Affairs.
SA couple marries at Home Affairs
Weddings can be pretty stressful and expensive, which is why more and more couples lately are opting for a small, cute Home Affairs wedding that doesn't break the bank. This couple did just that, and they took to social media to flex their special day.
The young lady shared a video under the TikTok handle @naturalbee. In the clip, one can see how gorgeous the pair looked for their big day. The woman wore a beautiful white dress with a hat to complete the look, while the gent wore a black suit.
They both looked absolutely stunning, which impressed people. Some were intrigued to know the process behind having a Home Affairs wedding, as the clip caused a huge buzz, capturing the attention of many online users and leaving them amazed.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps are intrigued
People in South Africa were amazed, and many headed to the comments section to congratulate the couple while some asked questions.
User inquired:
"When you get married at Home Affairs, do they offer you different types of contracts? or do you need to first consult with a lawyer to determine if you want in or out of COP?"
Lile Living said:
"I’m seeing a lot of these lately, and it makes me so happy, congratulations."
Gugu Zungu shared:
"Me and my husband did this, and everyone thought we were crazy but that was the best decision because we have done so much with our money."
Dikeledi880428 expressed:
"75 rands done and dusted. Congrats, guys."
Karabo_Kola commented:
"You looked breathtaking; dress, please, if you don’t mind."
SA raves over hun’s stunning Home Affairs wedding
