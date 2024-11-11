"Doctor Bae": Mzansi Medical Student's Viral Video Leaves SA Ladies Swooning

One medical student in Mzansi left South Africans drooling over him, and the clip went viral online

One young medical student left many people on the internet in awe of his looks, and ladies went wild online.

Handsome medical student has SA in love

The gent who goes under the handle @tshepomaise shared his heartwarming journey of being in medical school in a TikTok video.

@tshepomaise revealed to his viewers that he is currently doing his fifth year of medicine and is left with one more year. While taking to his caption, he expressed his gratitude by saying:

"All praise to the most high. What a year! We have laughed, cried, danced and cared. Thank you to all the people I @Red Bull South Africa have worked with this year; you guys have been awesome. I can’t wait for us to finish this medical journey together next year."

The video garnered massive traction, and the young, handsome man left ladies drooling over him in the comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi gushes over the medical student

South African netizens reacted to the video with banter, while others commented on how they found the medical student attractive.

Pink said:

"I don’t eat apples, save me."

Mseleku Nokukhanya expressed:

"I thought sise overseas until I saw Tshepo.You are handsome."

Lina wrote:

"Weird way to propose but yes."

User commented:

"Doc, I cant remember the last time I ate an apple."

Cassidy shared:

"Ladies, please let me have him. You can have any other guy but leave him for me, please."

Ntombi gushed over the gent, saying:

"Doctor bae."

For the sake of the planet wished him well, adding:

"Well done cutie. One more year."

SA women’s crush on hunky SAPS cop

Briefly News previously reported that a fit and buff South African Police Services officer had one woman weak in the knees.

A TikTok video by Nadine Stabler shows the buff cop dressed in uniform directing traffic as she films him from a distance and sings about how she fell in love with a man who doesn't even know her name.

