A lady shared her journey of getting into medical school with just level three in maths.

One young woman shocked the nation after sharing her interesting life story about her studies, which made people curious.

Woman studies medicine with just level 3 in maths

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @palesachantal shared a video showcasing her time as a medical student.

@palesachantal said she is studying medicine with level three in maths, which caused a massive buzz online. The stunner shared that what made it possible for her dream to become true was the following, as she explained in the comments.

"I did maths 3 times and two maths modules( Precalculus and calculus)."

The woman revealed she is pursuing her studies at the Medical School of Chantal.

SA reacts to woman's revelation

The online community was shocked at the lady's revelation as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts.

Dr.Motsamai_Maleka said:

"I studied medicine with maths literacy."

Sthembile Mthethwa added:

"I studied medicine without matric."

Jessica wrote:

"Very much possible. Study something else as a breach, do well then use that to apply for Meds or anything you couldn’t qualify for. Then kanjalo uyangena but chances are 5/10 don’t get too excited."

Sanny was shocked:

"Noway."

Its_keyyyks commented:

"Ke chantel hape plug us ende don’t say BSc tuuu."

Hun shares how she got into med school

Briefly News previously reported a young South African woman had many netizens curious after sharing that she had been accepted to study medicine after obtaining 45% for mathematics on her National Senior Certificate.

It is generally public knowledge that anyone aspiring to study medicine needs to have commendable academic results to make it into medical school. Study Abroad Aide also confirms that only the top-performing high school students are accepted into the eight medical universities in SA.

