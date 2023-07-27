This young woman shared her inspiring journey of studying medicine in a TikTok video

The path has been filled with long hours of study and demanding practical training, but her determination has kept her going

Netizens were impressed by her career choice and praised her for being a shining example of how passion is leading to a fulfilling career in medicine

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young lady shares the struggles of studying medicine. Images: @Zee_Dyasi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

For a young girl, studying medicine has been a journey filled with challenges and immense rewards.

Young girl shares the journey of becoming a doctor

TikTok user @Zee_Dyasi has transferred her road to becoming a doctor and the struggles of studying for this degree. With unwavering determination and a passion for the field, she shared her story of studying medicine in a video. From the moment she decided to pursue medicine as a career, she knew it would be demanding.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi congratulates the future doctor for her perseverance

People throughout the country congratulated the young woman on pushing through despite the demanding field. Through her candid account of the highs and lows, the young girl thanked her faith for getting her through some of the most challenging times in her studying journey.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to encourage her to keep going:

@Nondumiso says:

"I am just here to say that it gets worse, but keep going"

@Mqadi commented:

"You are highly favoured.'

@Lucia says:

"Mum already bragged that you doing medicine."

@Lethukwenama said:

"Hahaha congrats! The complaining never stops."

@Petronella commented:

"Surviving my second semester as first year in medicine. This degree requires you to include God in everything."

@nomkie said:

"Second and 4th year at UP is the worst but you will be alright."

@ceothando commented:

"Everything is going to be worth it."

@kelekesto said:

"May the favour of God be with you."

Young woman’s resilience and passion shine through as she pursues dream of becoming a doctor

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who has embarked on an inspiring journey to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor.

Despite facing initial obstacles and not qualifying to study medicine after matric, she refused to give up.

Taking a different path, she pursued nursing in 2018 and diligently worked towards her goal of studying medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News