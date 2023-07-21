A young woman shared a TikTok video about her journey of becoming a doctor after years of trying to get accepted into medical school

In an inspirational post, she shared her story from being a dental hygienist to realising her dream of becoming a doctor

Mzansi was impressed by a story, which is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination

A young woman shares her inspiring journey of becoming a doctor.

A young woman has shared her incredible journey from being a dental hygienist to realising her dream of becoming a doctor.

The ywoman'soman's inspiring TikTok Video shares journey of becoming a doctor

TikTok user @mskelebogile_ shared her journey of becoming a doctor in a video. When she matriculated in 2015, she set out on her path, finishing her matric and venturing into the world of dental hygiene in 2016. Despite facing challenges and repeating modules, she refused to give up on her dream.

Navigating through stress and setbacks, she persisted, and by 2023, she found herself in her fourth year of medical school, edging closer to her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.

Mzansi congratulates young hun on her achievement

Her TikTok video resonated with countless viewers, inspiring them to pursue their dreams relentlessly, no matter the obstacles along the way.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate her:

@sisandaa.m_ commented:

"This is soo inspiring , is dental hygiene a good course?"

@Tshiamo said:

"This is so motivating to watch!! Thank you for sharing your journey with us."

@Lindo commented:

"Please also make a video about funding… especially if it’s a second degree."

@Kgarebe ya bathale said:

"Now this is a true definition of never give up there is always a way to get to what you want."

@sehlaga1 commented:

"Wow your journey is motivating. God is with you keep going."

Youwoman'sn’s resilience and passion shine through as she pursues her dream of becoming a doctor

