SA's youngest nursing PhD recipient is being described as a trailblazer who aims to reshape patient care in the country

Through her innovative work, she is bringing about lasting changes in how patients are treated and cared for

As the youngest recipient of this prestigious degree, her achievements have made waves in the nursing community and beyond

Youngest PhD Recipient in Nursing wants to transform patient care across the country. Images: Dr Maurine Rofhiwa Musie/Facebook.

Dr Maurine Rofhiwa Musie, the youngest PhD recipient in the Nursing Department at the University of Pretoria, is a beacon of inspiration for the healthcare community in South Africa.

SA's youngest nursing PhD recipient aims to revolutionise patient care

Dr Musie is an advanced midwifery specialist and Faculty of Health Sciences lecturer. She is determined to make a big difference in how patients are cared for in the future.

Speaking to the University of Pretoria, she said:

"As a young professional, one of my goals and aspirations is to become a professor, a well-rounded expert, and an established researcher within the field of maternal and child healthcare.”

The 30-year-old's groundbreaking PhD dissertation, titled 'Developing a Framework for Collaboration between Midwives and Indigenous Midwives for Maternal and Childcare Services in South Africa,' sheds light on the state of healthcare in the nation.

"Despite the challenges encountered, by the grace of God, I managed to conquer. On the bright side, I was also blessed with a beautiful baby daughter named Murunwa, which means Angel. She has become our guardian angel in times of distress.”

She is motivated by her love for learning and positively impacting healthcare. She wants to become a professor and help create better policies. Her dream is to improve how patients are cared for in the 21st century. She also wants to unite midwives and indigenous midwives to enhance maternal and childcare services in South Africa.

